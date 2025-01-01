VCL best practices

Best practices in Fastly VCL have changed over time to help address expectation gaps and improve maintainability. This page covers some of the most common use cases in edge logic and demonstrates how to avoid bad code, reduce risk, improve safety, and take steps to make the codebase more maintainable for large teams.

VCL services can quickly become hard to maintain as you add more and more logic to them. For any repetitive code, consider using custom subroutines with descriptive names to help explain your code. Use comments to reference ticket numbers or URLs (e.g. Zendesk, JIRA or GitHub issues), to make it easier for those who come to the code in future to understand the context:

sub add_system17_auth_header { if ( table.contains (credentials, "system17_token" )) { set bereq.http.authorization = "Bearer " + table.lookup (credentials, "system17_token" ); } } sub vcl_miss { call add_system17_auth_header; return (fetch); } sub vcl_pass { call add_system17_auth_header; return (pass); } sub vcl_fetch { if ( beresp.http.Set-Cookie ) { return (pass); } set beresp.ttl = 2592000 s; return (deliver); }

If you choose to use custom VCL, it's usually a good idea to capture all your logic within custom VCL files rather than combining custom VCL with VCL-generative objects or VCL snippets.

Choose the right PASS behavior for your use case

Passing with a request setting and with a cache setting triggers very different behavior in Varnish. Within VCL, passing with a request setting is the same as return(pass) in vcl_recv . Passing with a cache setting is the same as return(pass) in vcl_fetch . If you are familiar with Varnish 3+, passing with a cache setting is equivalent to return(hit_for_pass) .

Using a request setting

Passing with a request setting translates within your generated VCL to return(pass) in vcl_recv . Varnish will not perform a lookup to see if an object is in cache and the response from the origin will not be cached.

Passing in this manner disables request collapsing. Normally simultaneous requests for the same object that result in cache misses will be collapsed down to a single request to the origin. While the first request is sent to the origin, the other requests for that object are queued until a response is received. When requests are passed in vcl_recv , they will all go to the origin separately without being collapsed.

Using a cache setting

Passing with a cache setting translates within your generated VCL to return(pass) in vcl_fetch . At this point in the flow of a request, Varnish has performed a lookup and determined that the object is not in cache. A request to the origin has been made; however, in vcl_fetch we have determined that the response is not cacheable. In Fastly's default VCL, this can happen based on the presence of a Set-Cookie response header from the origin.

Passing in vcl_fetch is often not desirable because request collapsing is not disabled. This makes sense since Varnish is not aware in vcl_recv that the object is uncacheable. On the first request for an object that will be later passed in vcl_fetch , all other simultaneous cache misses will be queued. Once the response from the origin is received and Varnish has realized that the request should be passed, the queued requests are sent to the origin.

This creates a scenario where two users request an object at the same time, and one user must wait for the other before being served. If these requests were passed in vcl_recv , neither user would need to wait.

To get around this disadvantage, when a request is passed in vcl_fetch , Varnish creates what is called a hit-for-pass object. These objects have their own TTLs and while they exist, Varnish will pass any requests for them as if the pass had been triggered in vcl_recv . For this reason, it is important to set a TTL that makes sense for your case when you pass in vcl_fetch . All future requests for the object will be passed until the hit-for-pass object expires. Hit-for-pass objects can also be purged like any other object.

Even with this feature, there will be cases where simultaneous requests will be queued and users will wait. Whenever there is not a hit-for-pass object in cache, these requests will be treated as if they are normal cache misses and request collapsing will be enabled. Whenever possible it is best avoid relying on passing in vcl_fetch .

Using req.hash_always_miss and req.hash_ignore_busy

Setting req.hash_always_miss forces a request to miss whether it is in cache or not. This is different than passing in vcl_recv in that the response will be cached and request collapsing will not be disabled. Later on the request can still be passed in vcl_fetch if desired.

A second relevant variable is req.hash_ignore_busy . Setting this to true disables request collapsing so that each request is sent separately to origin. When req.hash_ignore_busy is enabled all responses will be cached and each response received from the origin will overwrite the last. Future requests for the object that are served from cache will receive the copy of the object from the last cache miss to complete. req.hash_ignore_busy is used mostly for avoiding deadlocks in complex multi-Varnish setups.

Setting both these variables can be useful to force requests to be sent separately to the origin while still caching the responses.

Don't use regsub for data extraction

Often you have a large lump of data in a single string. For example, you might have a session cookie that looks like this:

uid=12345:sess=01234567-89abcdef-012:name=sjones:remember=1

It doesn't really matter what each of these tokens are or what format the string is in. The point is that you want to extract just one of them. A common but misguided way to do this is with the regsub function:

set var.result = regsub ( req.http.cookie : auth, "^.*?:name=([^:]*):.*?$" , "\1" );

This replaces the entire string with the text that appears after 'name=', up to but not including the next colon, and in this case, it would yield the result "sjones". However, if the format of the string is not what you expected, for example, because it contains less than three colons or does not have a name= section, then the return value is the entire input string. This is dangerous because you might start to leak data that you don't intend to.

Solution 1: Use the if() function

The if function provides a ternary construct that you can use along with regular expression capture variables:

set var.result = if ( req.http.cookie : auth ~ "^(?:.*:)?name=([^:]*):" , re.group. 1 , "" );

This time, if the regex fails to match, the return value is an explicitly declared default (the empty string in the example above). The regex is also simpler because it's no longer necessary to anchor the pattern to both the beginning and end of the string.

Solution 2: Use subfield()

If the input string is key-value pairs, as it is in the example, a better solution is to use subfield :

set var.result = subfield ( req.http.cookie : auth, "name" , ":" );

Use the : operator for cookies or other header subfields

In the example above, the : operator is used to access the cookie ( req.http.cookie:auth ). While if and subfield are good at extracting subfields from the content of a single cookie, extracting the cookie itself from the inbound Cookie header can take advantage of subfield-accessor syntax. If an HTTP header is in the common format ( key=value, key=value ), then use the colon in combination with the header name to access the subfield.

This also works well with headers such as Cache-Control , and can be used to write individual header fields, as well as read them:

set resp.http.Cache-Control : max - age = "3600" ;

You can even use this syntax to add tokens to headers that are simple token lists ( key, key, key ), rather than key-value pairs, by setting the value to an empty string. For example, the Vary header is a comma separated list of other header names. You could add a header to the vary list without overwriting the existing ones:

set resp.http.Vary : Accept - Encoding = "" ;

Empty strings are always truthy

In many programming languages, implicit casting of a string to a boolean will yield false if the string is one of a few 'falsy' values, like "0", an empty string, or null. In VCL, only strings that are not set are falsy, so, for example, this does not do what you might think it does:

if ( req.url.qs ) { }

The above code executes on all requests — because if the inbound request has no query string, req.url.qs is an empty string, which, when used in a BOOL context, is true .

Instead, check explicitly that it is not an empty string, or if you want a solution that considers both NULL and an empty string to be falsy, use the std.strlen function, which returns 0 in both cases:

if ( std.strlen ( req.url.qs ) > 0 ) { }

Use Accept-Language, not geo, for language selection

Often Fastly customers offer content in a number of languages, and want to make life easier for users by delivering their preferred language automatically. But we sometimes see that being done using our geolocation features:

if ( client.geo.country_code = = "mx" ) { set req.url = querystring.add ( req.url , "lang" , "es" ); } else if ( client.geo.country_code = = "gb" ) { set req.url = querystring.add ( req.url , "lang" , "en" ); }

It's a reasonable bet that a user connecting to your site from Mexico would be able to read Spanish, but maybe the user is visiting from somewhere else, and using their hotel's WiFi. Just because they moved to a different country doesn't mean they suddenly speak its language.

Instead, use the Accept-Language header, which is set by browsers based on the language settings of the user's computer, and benefit from Fastly's support for normalization of the Accept-Language format:

set req.url = querystring.add ( req.url , "lang" , accept.language_lookup ( "en:de:fr:nl:es" , "en" , req.http.Accept-Language ) );

This code will read the end user's Accept-Language header, normalize it within a set of languages that your site supports, and then add the final choice to the query string.

Modifying the query string in this way will create separate cache keys for each language variant, and that can make content harder to purge from the cache. For a more complete solution to varying content by language, consider using a Vary header.

beresp.http.Cache-Control does not affect TTL in vcl_fetch

When Fastly receives a resource from an origin server, we parse the headers to determine how long we should store the object in the cache (the TTL). This is fairly complex because there are a number of different headers that can determine freshness. Whatever number we end up with is then applied to the cacheable object and exposed in VCL as beresp.ttl .

In the following VCL:

sub vcl_fetch { ... } Fastly VCL set beresp.http.Cache-Control = "max-age=3600" ; set beresp.ttl = 60 s;

The first line has no effect on how long Fastly will cache the object for. That's because we've already parsed the headers and decided on a TTL. To modify that decision, it's beresp.ttl that you need to change, so the second line does affect edge cache TTL.

However, setting beresp.ttl alone will have no effect on the cache behavior in downstream caches such as web browsers (or another layer of Fastly, if you are shielding).

Be aware of default catch-alls for TTL and backend

By default, Fastly configurations include a line in the vcl_recv subroutine that sets the backend to use for the request, and another in vcl_fetch that sets a default service-specific TTL. Often, customers will use UI configuration objects, or VCL snippets, to change these values under certain circumstances, and should take care that the overall logic still makes sense. It's quite easy to end up with something like:

if ( req.url ~ "^/some-path" ) { set req.backend = F_alternative_origin; } set req.backend = F_normal_origin;

This code is redundant: the backend will always end up set to F_normal_origin because it is unconditional. To view your service's full "generated VCL", click "Show VCL" in the configuration UI.

Don't assume custom headers are trustworthy

A common security issue with configurations happens when customers use a custom header to store some form of validation state, but fail to validate that the header didn't come from the client:

if ( req.http.Paywall-State = = "allow" ) { return (lookup); } else if ( req.http.Paywall-State = = "deny" ) { error 403 ; } else { }

In this setup, an end user can bypass your paywall with a browser extension (like this one) that adds Paywall-State: allow to all requests made to your domain.

Additionally, some headers are set by Fastly but have variable levels of protection from client modification. For example, CDN-Loop and Fastly-FF are headers set by Fastly when requests pass though our data centers, making data visible for logging and analysis, and to prevent request forwarding loops within the platform. Modifying either of these is not permitted in VCL, but if inbound requests already have a value in that header, it will be preserved. Therefore using this header to determine whether the request has already passed through Fastly is not secure.

if ( ! req.http.Fastly-FF ) { call do_authentication; }

In the case of Fastly-FF , the signature is validated automatically and exposed as fastly.ff.visits_this_service , a count of the number of times the current request has been handled so far by the current Fastly service configuration. Additionally, your service may be using the restart statement to return control to the start of the VCL flow, so we should also account for that possibility and not wipe out any headers that you've set before the restart :

if ( fastly.ff.visits_this_service = = 0 && req.restarts = = 0 ) { call perform_authentication; unset req.http.My_Custom_Header ; }

With all this said, you might equally decide it's simpler, safer and more maintainable to run the same logic regardless of whether the request is being handled for the first time or not.

Make sure things happen only once

In Fastly configurations, there are several reasons why VCL code might run more than once for the same request. Primarily these repeats are caused by the restart command, and our shielding feature. It's therefore incredibly common for problems to be caused by not anticipating that a service configuration will run twice. If your configuration doesn't use shielding, this doesn't necessarily matter, but even if you don't, it's worth being "shield safe" in case you decide to turn it on in future.

Case 1: Modifying requests

Imagine that you have an Amazon S3 bucket as a backend, and you need to turn a request for /styles/main.css into /my-bucket-name/styles/main.css when sending it to the backend. You might do this:

sub vcl_miss { ... } Fastly VCL set bereq.url = "/my-bucket-name" + bereq.url ;

This will work just fine until you turn on shielding, at which point you will get 403 or 404 errors because the logic runs both on the edge and shield POP, and the path requested from S3 will be /my-bucket-name/my-bucket-name/styles/main.css .

To prevent this, use the req.backend.is_origin variable to determine whether the request to origin is going outside of Fastly:

sub vcl_miss { ... } Fastly VCL if ( req.backend.is_origin ) { set bereq.url = "/my-bucket-name" + bereq.url ; }

Or, in some cases, it might be clearer and easier to maintain your code if you simply make the operation idempotent (i.e., if you run it twice, nothing happens the second time):

sub vcl_miss { ... } Fastly VCL if ( bereq.url ! ~ "^/my-bucket-name/" ) { set bereq.url = "/my-bucket-name" + bereq.url ; }

Case 2: Restarts

When you want to restart a request, you might do this:

sub vcl_deliver { ... } Fastly VCL if ( resp.status = = 502 ) { restart; }

This will restart the request if the status code is 502 ("Bad gateway"). But if the restarted request again receives a 502 response, it will again restart, and may eventually cause a "Max restarts limit reached" error. This is another case where you'd want to ensure that this logic only runs once.

VCL provides the req.restarts variable which records the number of times the request has been restarted:

sub vcl_deliver { ... } Fastly VCL if ( resp.status = = 502 && req.restarts = = 0 ) { restart; }

HINT: If your service also restarts for other reasons, checking the req.restarts variable might not work for you, so another way to solve this would be to set a flag indicating that the restart has happened: sub vcl_deliver { ... } Fastly VCL if ( ! req.http.restarted-for-502 ) { set req.http.restarted-for-502 = "1" ; restart; } This technique adds a header to the request, which will also be transmitted in any origin requests unless removed in vcl_miss and vcl_pass .

Case 3: Modifying responses

It's common to manipulate HTTP response headers in the vcl_deliver subroutine. For example, you may want to add a Set-Cookie header or perhaps rewrite a Cache-Control header:

sub vcl_deliver { ... } Fastly VCL add resp.http.Set-Cookie = "foo=bar; path=/; max-age=3600" ; set resp.http.Cache-Control = "no-store, private" ;

If shielding is enabled, these headers are added not just in the response to the client, but also in the response from the shield POP to edge POP. This may cause undesired behavior; in this particular example, the existence of a Set-Cookie header and the private directive in the Cache-Control header will most likely prevent the response from being cached by the edge POP (assuming a default VCL configuration).

To avoid this, you can use the fastly.ff.visits_this_service variable:

sub vcl_deliver { ... } Fastly VCL if ( fastly.ff.visits_this_service = = 0 ) { add resp.http.Set-Cookie = "foo=bar; path=/; max-age=3600" ; set resp.http.Cache-Control = "no-store, private" ; }

In summary, consider where you want something to run, and guard the code appropriately: