Fastly allows you create your own Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) files with specialized configurations. By uploading custom VCL files, you can use custom VCL and Fastly VCL together at the same time. Any time you upload VCL files, you can preview the VCL prior to activating a new version of your service. Keep in mind that your custom VCL always takes precedence over VCL generated by Fastly.

IMPORTANT: Personal data should not be incorporated into VCL. Our Compliance and Law FAQ describes in detail how Fastly handles personal data privacy.

Writing VCL

Whether you use snippets or custom VCL to write VCL code, the features available in the language are the same. This section summarises some of the most common VCL use cases.

TIP: Many common use cases for VCL are explored in our code examples gallery. The best practices guide also helps you understand how to avoid pitfalls and write safer, more secure edge code. Our fiddle tool also allows you to interactively write and execute VCL code without logging into Fastly, giving you space to experiment and test your ideas.

Manipulating headers

The set and unset statements allow for setting and unsetting HTTP headers on requests and responses. For example, in vcl_fetch , you could write:

sub vcl_fetch { ... } Fastly VCL set beresp.http.Cache-Control = "public, max-age=3600" ; unset beresp.http.x-goog-request-id ;

The {OBJ-NAME}.http.{HEADER-NAME} pattern is available for req , bereq , resp , beresp , and obj . See VCL variables for details of where each of these is available, but in general:

To add/remove headers on... ...use this Example use cases Client request req.http.{NAME} in vcl_recv Remove cookie header to strip credentials

Store data to refer to later in VCL Backend request bereq.http.{NAME} in vcl_miss and vcl_pass Add authentication headers Backend response beresp.http.{NAME} in vcl_fetch Set browser cache TTL

Remove superfluous origin response headers Client response resp.http.{NAME} in vcl_deliver Set cookies Synthetic response obj.http.{NAME} in vcl_error Set the content-type of the synthetic response

URLs and query strings

The req.url variable contains the URL (path and query) being requested by the client, and is copied into bereq.url when making a request to a backend. The path and query can be separately accessed as req.url.path and req.url.qs . Consider using querystring.get and querystring.set to manipulate query parameters. querystring.filter can remove unwanted query parameters:

Using regular expressions on the URL path is a common way to route requests to different backends, by setting req.backend :

Cookies

Since the Cookie header is a comma-delimited list of individual cookies, you can access a named cookie using subfield accessor syntax. Often this is usefully combined with a regular expression match to extract parts of a structured cookie value. For example, if you have a cookie called "auth", which has a value such as "52b93cff.165826435.d783dad8-ebb9-4475-b6fb-68ce83f90f12", you could use the following VCL to isolate the auth cookie, and then extract the various parts of it into distinct HTTP headers:

sub vcl_recv { ... } Fastly VCL if ( req.http.cookie : auth ~ "^([0-9a-f]+).(\d+).([\w-]+)$" ) { set req.http.Auth-SessionID = re.group. 1 ; set req.http.Auth-CreditCount = re.group. 2 ; set req.http.Auth-DisplayName = re.group. 3 ; }

To write cookies, construct a Set-Cookie header on the client response, normally in vcl_deliver . Using set will overwrite any existing header with the same name, so if you may be setting multiple cookies in the same response, use add instead. It's also wise, when setting cookies on a response, to prevent the client or any downstream entity from caching it.

sub vcl_deliver { ... } Fastly VCL add resp.http.set-cookie = "auth=52b93cff.165826435.d783dad8-ebb9-4475-b6fb-68ce83f90f12; max-age=86400; path=/" ; set resp.http.cache-control = "private, no-store" ;

Logging

Fastly supports logging data to a variety of specific vendors and generic endpoints. In VCL, you can emit a log message from anywhere in your VCL code using the log statement:

log "syslog " + req.service_id + " my-log-endpoint :: " + req.url ;

All log statements in VCL take the form log "syslog {service_id} {log_endpoint_name} :: {log_message} . For more information on configuring log endpoints, and how to use them, see our Logging overview.

Controlling the cache

Fastly respects freshness-related HTTP headers sent in origin responses, such as Cache-Control , Last-Modified , and Expires . You can override this behavior using VCL in vcl_fetch , by setting the values of beresp.ttl , beresp.stale_while_revalidate , and beresp.stale_if_error .

sub vcl_fetch { ... } Fastly VCL set beresp.ttl = 30 m;

Regardless of HTTP headers or explicit instructions in VCL, the cache may be disabled if the response has an HTTP status that does not support caching. A 200 (OK) response is considered cacheable, while a 500 (Internal Server Error) is not. You can change this decision by setting beresp.cacheable . For more information read our HTTP semantics overview.

IMPORTANT: Setting the value of headers such as Cache-Control using VCL will not have any affect on whether or for how long the response is cached by Fastly (use beresp.ttl instead), but setting a Cache-Control header on a response is a good way to control whether the response is cached on the end user's device. To disable caching entirely, execute a return(pass) from vcl_recv or vcl_fetch . Doing so in vcl_recv offers better performance because it allows us to skip request collapsing.

Synthetic responses

When an error occurs during request or response processing, the vcl_error subroutine will be executed, and an HTTP response will be created within Fastly. You can trigger this behavior explicitly using the error statement:

error 601 ;

If you trigger an error manually as shown above, pass a number in the 600-699 range (learn more about HTTP statuses used by Fastly). Then catch that error number in vcl_error :

sub vcl_error { ... } Fastly VCL if ( obj.status = = 601 ) { set obj.status = 200 ; set obj.http.content-type = "text/plain" ; synthetic "OK" ; return (deliver); }

When vcl_error is executed, a new, 'synthetic' HTTP response is created and represented by obj . Use set with obj.http.{NAME} and obj.status to set the headers and response status of the object, and the synthetic statement to populate the response body.

Embedding inline C code in VCL

Currently, we don't provide embedded C access to our users. Fastly is a shared infrastructure. By allowing the use of inline C code, we could potentially give a single user the power to read, write to, or write from everything. As a result, our varnish process (i.e., files on disk, memory of the varnish user's processes) would become unprotected because inline C code opens the potential for users to do things like crash servers, steal data, or run a botnet.

We appreciate feedback from our customers. If you are interested in a feature that requires C code, contact support. Our engineering team looks forward to these kinds of challenges.

Uploading a custom VCL file

Follow these instructions to upload a custom VCL file:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. Click Edit configuration and then select the option to clone the active version. Click Custom VCL. Click Upload a new VCL file. In the Name field, enter the name of the VCL file. For included files, this name must match the include statement in the main VCL file. See how to include additional VCL configurations for more information. Click Upload file and select a file to upload. IMPORTANT: Don't upload generated VCL that you've downloaded from the Fastly control panel. Instead, edit and then upload a copy of Fastly's VCL boilerplate to avoid errors. Click Create. The VCL file appears in the Varnish Configurations area. Click Activate to deploy your configuration changes.

Editing a custom VCL file

To edit an existing VCL file, follow these instructions:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. Click Edit configuration and then select the option to clone the active version. Click Custom VCL. In the Varnish Configurations area, click the VCL file you want to edit. (Optional) In the Name field, enter a new name for the VCL file. Click Download to download the appropriate file. Make the necessary changes to your file and save them. Click Replace file and select the file you updated. The selected file replaces the current VCL file and the file name appears next to the button. Click Update to update the VCL file in the Fastly application. Click Activate to deploy your configuration changes.

Using multiple custom VCL configuration files

To make your full VCL configuration easier to maintain, you can split it up into multiple files that are accessed by a main VCL file. This allows you to separate out chunks of logic (for example, logic that has a specific purpose or that might change frequently) into as many separate files as makes sense.

Start by isolating a portion of VCL and placing it in a separate file. The name of the file doesn't matter, nor does the file extension. A foo.vcl file will work just as well as a bar.txt file. Upload the file to include it in your Varnish configurations and give it a unique name when you fill out the Name field at the time of upload (for example, you could call it Included VCL ). The uploaded file will appear in the Varnish Configurations area along with your main VCL file. Enter the name of the included VCL file on a separate line in the main VCL configuration file. For example, your Included VCL file would get added to the main VCL file in a single line like this: include "Included VCL" ; Continue uploading VCL files and then including them in your main VCL using the syntax include "<VCL FILE>"; where <VCL FILE> exactly matches the name you entered in the Name field.

HINT: Our guide to manually creating access control lists demonstrates a common example of using included VCL.

Previewing VCL before activation

Follow these instructions to preview VCL prior to activating a service version:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. Click Show VCL. The VCL preview page appears.

