Removing headers from backend response

You can remove headers from any backend response. This may be necessary if your application automatically sets headers. For example, Drupal can set the following Expires and Cache-Control headers to prevent caching:

Expires: Sun, 19 Nov 1978 05:00:00 GMT Last-Modified: Wed, 18 Jul 2012 18:52:16 +0000 Cache-Control: no-cache, must-revalidate, post-check=0, pre-check=0

To remove a header from the backend response, add a new header as follows:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. Click Edit configuration and then select the option to clone the active version. Click Content. Click Create header. Fill out the Create a header fields as follows: In the Name field, enter a descriptive name for the header rule (e.g., Remove Expire Headers ).

field, enter a descriptive name for the header rule (e.g., ). From the Type menu, select Cache , and from the Action menu, select Delete

menu, select , and from the menu, select In the Destination field, enter the name of the header (e.g., http.Expires ).

field, enter the name of the header (e.g., ). From the Ignore if set menu, select No .

menu, select . In the Priority field, enter 10 . Click Create. Click Activate to deploy your configuration changes.

