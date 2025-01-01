About Object Storage English English

Fastly Object Storage is an Amazon S3-compatible large object storage solution that works seamlessly with both Deliver and Compute services. Using Fastly Object Storage, you can store larger file sizes with Fastly, improving latency, increasing cache hit ratios, and reducing egress charges.

To work with Fastly Object Storage, use the Fastly control panel or API to create access keys that allow you to work with the S3-compatible API while storing and accessing large files from Fastly. The S3-compatible API is used to create and manage buckets, the containers used to store your data, also thought of as objects. When working with bucket operations, a specific region is identified which corresponds with a Fastly regional endpoint.

Prerequisites

Fastly Object Storage is an add-on and is priced in addition to Fastly services. On most accounts, anyone assigned the role of superuser can purchase this product from the Fastly control panel. If you have not been assigned that role, you can use the control panel to request that a superuser purchase it for you.

AWS Signature Version 4 (SigV4) is required to access S3-compatible API endpoints.

Limitations and considerations

Note the following limitations and considerations when using the S3-compatible API with Object Storage. Be sure to also review the limitations and considerations applied to storing your data in Fastly Object Storage:

Access keys created through the control panel grant access to Fastly Object Storage at the account-level, not the bucket-level. If you want to create access keys with bucket-level access, use the Fastly API.

Bucket names cannot start with fst or fastly .

or . Public access (i.e., unauthenticated access to buckets or objects) is not supported.

Chunked uploads are not supported. Payloads must be transferred in a single chunk per request.

Fastly Object Storage automatically encrypts uploaded objects. Uploaded objects have ETags that aren't an MD5 digest of their object data, which may require configuration changes to S3-compatible tooling in order to interact with the objects.

What's next

Once you meet the prerequisites required to work with Fastly Object Storage and have reviewed all limitations and considerations, create an Object Storage access key to begin working with the S3-compatible API.

