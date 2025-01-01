Performance
- English
- 日本語
These articles describe how to adjust the performance of Fastly's services beyond standard configuration methods.
We think the mtr tool offers a great way to test network speed, evaluate performance, and perform connection diagnostics. The mtr tool…
Read more »
Compression can help you reduce the size of your assets so traffic can flow faster. You can use Fastly to compress data automatically on our…
Read more »
This guide describes how to enable HTTP/3 for your Fastly services. About HTTP/3 HTTP/3 uses a web transport protocol standard called QUIC…
Read more »
If you haven't enabled Segmented Caching , you may encounter the following failure modes when working with large objects. If you created…
Read more »
Fastly continuously monitors the performance and status of our global network . We constantly monitor the health of all its related…
Read more »
HTTP/2 server push allows you to set up rules that enable Fastly to pre-emptively load and then send responses to an HTTP/2-compliant client…
Read more »
Under normal circumstances, Fastly would consider these URLs different objects that are cached separately: http://example.com http://example…
Read more »
Fastly can automatically detect and, in real time, route around transient connection problems that occur when fetching content from your…
Read more »
Fastly can optionally serve stale content when there is a problem with your origin server or if new content is taking a long time to fetch…
Read more »
When fetching an object from the origin, the Streaming Miss feature ensures the response is streamed back to the client immediately and is…
Read more »