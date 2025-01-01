Authenticating URL purge requests via API
- English
- 日本語
Fastly's URL purge feature allows you to purge individual URLs on your website. By default, authentication is not required to purge a URL with the Fastly API, but you can enable API token authentication in the Fastly control panel by adding a header or by using custom VCL.
Limitations and considerations
The solution outlined in this guide must be implemented on every service that requires authentication of URL purge requests. To enable purge authentication at the account level, contact support.
Enabling authentication in the Fastly control panel
You can enable API token authentication for URL purge requests by adding a header and optionally attaching a condition in the Fastly control panel.
Adding the header
Log in to the Fastly control panel.
From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain.
Click Edit configuration and then select the option to clone the active version.
Click Content.
Click Create header.
Fill out the Create a header fields as follows:
- In the Name field, enter the name of your header rule (for example,
Fastly Purge).
- From the Type menu, select Request, and from the Action menu, select Set.
- In the Destination field, enter
http.Fastly-Purge-Requires-Auth.
- In the Source field, enter
"1".
- From the Ignore if set menu, select No.
- In the Priority field, enter
10.
Click Create.
Attaching a condition
Attaching the following condition is optional. Without the condition, the header you just created will be added to all requests. With the condition, the header will be added to purge requests only.
On the Content page, click Attach a condition to the right of your new header.
Fill out the Create a new request condition fields as follows:
- In the Name field, enter a descriptive name for the new condition (for example,
Purge).
- In the Apply if field, enter
req.request == "FASTLYPURGE".
Click Save and apply to.
Click Activate to deploy your configuration changes.
Enabling authentication with VCL Snippets
You can also enable API token authentication for URL purge requests using VCL Snippets. Refer to the developer documentation for details on setting the
Fastly-Purge-Requires-Auth header.
Purging URLs with an API token
After you've enabled API token authentication for URL purge requests, you'll need to provide your API token in the URL purge API request:
$ curl -X PURGE -H Fastly-Key:FASTLY_API_TOKEN https://www.example.com/
which would return this response:
{"status": "ok", "id": "1234567890"}