Purging all content via the control panel
Fastly provides several levels of cache purging. You can use the Purge all option to purge all content under a service.
Before you begin
Be sure you know how to access the web interface controls before learning about each of the pages you'll encounter there.
Purging all content
To instantly purge all content under your service, follow the steps below:
Log in to the Fastly control panel.
From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain.
From the Purge menu, select Purge all. The Purge all window appears and displays the service name you'll be purging.
In the field of the Purge all window, confirm you want to purge all cached content on a service by entering the exact name of the service that appears (e.g.,
An Example Service).
Click Purge all.
What's next
Explore the other purging methods available with Fastly such as purging with surrogate keys and purging a URL.