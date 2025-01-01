Soft purges
- English
- 日本語
Fastly provides a Soft Purge feature that allows you to mark content as outdated (stale). Stale objects remain available to use in some circumstances while Fastly fetches a new version from origin, unlike objects invalidated by a hard purge which are made immediately unusable. You can purge by URL or by surrogate key using Soft Purge.
Before using Soft Purge, we recommend you implement one of the following methods to verify a stale object should temporarily remain in cache during revalidation:
- Set up
ETagor
Last-Modifiedheaders for relevant content on your origin servers.
- Configure
stale_while_revalidateto serve stale content and fetch the newest version of the object from origin in the background. If you choose this revalidation method, you must also configure
stale_if_errorat the same time.
To enable Soft Purge, add a
Fastly-Soft-Purge request header (such as
Fastly-Soft-Purge: 1) to any single URL or key-based purge.
To purge the URL
www.example.com with Soft Purge, you would issue the following command:
$ curl -X PURGE -H "Fastly-Soft-Purge:1" http://www.example.com
To purge a surrogate key with Soft Purge, you would issue the following command:
$ curl -X POST -H 'Fastly-Soft-Purge:1' -H 'Fastly-Key: YOUR_FASTLY_TOKEN' -H 'Accept: application/json' https://api.fastly.com/service/<SID>/purge/<S-Key>
all) to all objects.