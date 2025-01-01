Common OTFP errors English English

This page lists some possible error values that Fastly's On-The-Fly Packaging service (OTFP) service will send in the X-Fastly-Package-Error response header when attempting to fetch video data from your origin server or when repackaging your MP4 files. For help troubleshooting, send the full URL of the response to our customer support team.

There are certain cases where you may see one of these messages as a warning instead of an error.

404 responses

In a 404 response from OTFP, the following header value is returned:

Origin 404 - This error occurs if the source MP4 does not exist on origin.

5xx responses

In a 5xx response from OTFP, header values might include the following.

500 responses

Service configuration error - This error typically occurs when something is wrong with one of the cache control headers that determine the behavior of an OTFP service.

- This error typically occurs when something is wrong with one of the cache control headers that determine the behavior of an OTFP service. Incompatible or corrupt origin media - This error typically occurs when the remote MP4 being requested is corrupt or the requested file doesn't actually use the MP4 container format.

- This error typically occurs when the remote MP4 being requested is corrupt or the requested file doesn't actually use the MP4 container format. Slice out of bounds - This error occurs when the start and end markers of a video do not align with the actual duration of that video.

- This error occurs when the start and end markers of a video do not align with the actual duration of that video. Video track has no key frames - This error occurs when the source video MP4 file does not include an stss box, which has information about key frames.

- This error occurs when the source video MP4 file does not include an box, which has information about key frames. Flapping origin entity - This error occurs if conflicting entity tags (ETags) were seen when handling a request. It's possible that the file changed legitimately during the request, and a follow-up request should work as expected. If the problem persists, it indicates that the origin can't handle ETags correctly.

- This error occurs if conflicting entity tags (ETags) were seen when handling a request. It's possible that the file changed legitimately during the request, and a follow-up request should work as expected. If the problem persists, it indicates that the origin can't handle ETags correctly. File is not a WebVTT - This error occurs when Fastly is unable to parse the remote WebVTT file.

- This error occurs when Fastly is unable to parse the remote WebVTT file. Unexpected EOF on origin fetch - This error occurs because an attempt to fetch segment media failed due to the file's size being smaller than its index indicated.

- This error occurs because an attempt to fetch segment media failed due to the file's size being smaller than its index indicated. Track media is not in order - This error occurs if Fastly cannot handle the MP4 because the media in its media data box ( mdat box) is out of order, as indicated by the stco or co64 box, which has information about the location of data in the media track's data stream.

- This error occurs if Fastly cannot handle the MP4 because the media in its media data box ( box) is out of order, as indicated by the or box, which has information about the location of data in the media track's data stream. moov box is too big - This error occurs when the index portion of the MP4 is larger than 500MiB.

- This error occurs when the index portion of the MP4 is larger than 500MiB. Mp4 has too many frames - This error occurs when the total number of samples (between both the audio and video track) exceeds 40,000,000.

- This error occurs when the total number of samples (between both the audio and video track) exceeds 40,000,000. ftyp box is too big - This error occurs if the file type box ( ftyp ) is larger than necessary.

- This error occurs if the file type box ( ) is larger than necessary. Track lacked valid track id - This error occurs if the Track ID was not set to a value greater than 0 in the tkhd box.

- This error occurs if the Track ID was not set to a value greater than 0 in the box. Track lacks valid timescale - This error occurs if the timescale field in the media header box ( mdhd box) did not have valid settings.

- This error occurs if the field in the media header box ( box) did not have valid settings. Track lacks valid duration - This error occurs if the duration field in the media header box ( mdhd box) did not have valid settings.

- This error occurs if the field in the media header box ( box) did not have valid settings. Track XXXX and XXXX do not agree - This error indicates that the MP4 index is corrupt.

- This error indicates that the MP4 index is corrupt. Empty XXXX, missing XXXX, illegal XXXX, .... - This error indicates that the MP4 index is corrupt.

- This error indicates that the MP4 index is corrupt. Unable to unmarshal expressplay response - This error occurs when ExpressPlay is responding unexpectedly.

- This error occurs when ExpressPlay is responding unexpectedly. expressplay: params unable to match expected format - This error indicates that the X-Fastly-Drm header has invalid base64 encoded data after expressplay: .

- This error indicates that the header has invalid base64 encoded data after . Origin segment media too large - This error indicates that the file must be repackaged.

- This error indicates that the file must be repackaged. Unsupported audio codec 0x<##> - This error indicates that the video/audio is encoded with an audio codec that's not supported by OTFP. Example: Unsupported audio codec 0x69 .

- This error indicates that the video/audio is encoded with an audio codec that's not supported by OTFP. Example: . No audio/video samples found. Fragmented or malformed MP4 detected. - This error indicates that the source MP4 provided is likely a fragmented MP4 (fmp4) or not an MP4.

- This error indicates that the source MP4 provided is likely a fragmented MP4 (fmp4) or not an MP4. HEVC in HLS transport stream is not supported - This error indicates that you need to use fragmented MP4 segments (.fmp4) instead of transport stream (.ts) requests. (Transport stream requests are not compatible with HEVC source video files.) You can specify use of fragmented MP4 segments by including the X-Fastly-Hls-Fragmented-Mp4: true header in your VCL request. If, after setting that header, you are experiencing playback issues on Apple devices using HEVC, you can try changing the header value to force-hvc1 , which will ensure that OTFP is using hvc1 sample boxes instead of hev1 : X-Fastly-Hls-Fragmented-Mp4: force-hvc1 . This can sometimes fix mislabeled streams.

502 responses

Invalid response from origin - This error typically occurs when the response from the server is something other than an expected 206, 404, or 5xx response. For example, returning a 403 error instead of a 404 when a file is missing.

- This error typically occurs when the response from the server is something other than an expected 206, 404, or 5xx response. For example, returning a 403 error instead of a 404 when a file is missing. Invalid Content-Range from origin - This error occurs if the origin responded to a Range request with a Content-Range header that was illegal or did not match the request Fastly made.

- This error occurs if the origin responded to a Range request with a Content-Range header that was illegal or did not match the request Fastly made. Failed to reach origin - This error typically indicates that a path or bucket is incorrectly set in X-Fastly-Origin.

- This error typically indicates that a path or bucket is incorrectly set in X-Fastly-Origin. Validator supplied but ignored - This error indicates that the origin is not handling ETags correctly. Specifically, when asked If-None-Match, instead of responding with a 304 status, the origin responded with a 2xx status that had the same ETag. Check out RFC 7232, section 3.2 for details.

504 responses

Origin timeout - This error occurs if the OTFP was unable to connect or fetch content from origin inside of 15 seconds.

