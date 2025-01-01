Getting started
Basic instructions for getting started with Fastly services.
Concepts are a collection of guides that introduce you to core ideas essential to understanding content delivery networks (CDNs) and Fastly.
These articles provide basic, essential information and instructions for bringing your domains to Fastly.
These articles provide basic, essential information and instructions for connecting hosts, also referred to as a backends or origins, to Fastly.
These articles provide basic, essential information and instructions for working with services.
These articles describe key features of the Fastly web interface controls.
