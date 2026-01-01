Edge processing phases model

This edge processing phases model defines a series of ordered phases that a request and response pass through at the Fastly edge. It provides a framework for understanding when different types of logic execute.

For example, this model can help explain why VCL headers added to a request during edge application request processing are visible to the Edge WAF but not the Adaptive Threat Engine.

Key principles

Edge processing phases adhere to the following key principles:

Phases begin in a defined order. Each phase starts only after the previous phase has started.

Each phase starts only after the previous phase has started. Phases may not end in the order they started. The flexible nature of edge processing means that later phases for one subrequest may complete before earlier phases for another subrequest. For example, a Compute program can initiate multiple backend requests, service chains, or shielded requests, each proceeding through later phases independently and completing at different times.

The flexible nature of edge processing means that later phases for one subrequest may complete before earlier phases for another subrequest. For example, a Compute program can initiate multiple backend requests, service chains, or shielded requests, each proceeding through later phases independently and completing at different times. Phases are skipped when not applicable. If a feature is not enabled or configured, the related phase is bypassed. For example, if your service does not use Image Optimizer, the image optimization phase is skipped.

If a feature is not enabled or configured, the related phase is bypassed. For example, if your service does not use Image Optimizer, the image optimization phase is skipped. Some phases create additional requests. For example, in the edge application request processing phase, shielding, service chaining, and async origin fetch can generate new requests that pass through the edge processing phases model independently.

For example, in the edge application request processing phase, shielding, service chaining, and async origin fetch can generate new requests that pass through the edge processing phases model independently. Phases 1-5 only process external client requests. They do not process internal requests generated by shielding, service chaining, and async origin fetch.

Request processing phases

When a client sends a request to a Fastly service, it passes through the following phases in order:

Response processing phases

When a response is received from the origin or generated at the edge, it passes through the following phases in order:

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