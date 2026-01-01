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Edge processing phases model

This edge processing phases model defines a series of ordered phases that a request and response pass through at the Fastly edge. It provides a framework for understanding when different types of logic execute.

For example, this model can help explain why VCL headers added to a request during edge application request processing are visible to the Edge WAF but not the Adaptive Threat Engine.

Key principles

Edge processing phases adhere to the following key principles:

  • Phases begin in a defined order. Each phase starts only after the previous phase has started.
  • Phases may not end in the order they started. The flexible nature of edge processing means that later phases for one subrequest may complete before earlier phases for another subrequest. For example, a Compute program can initiate multiple backend requests, service chains, or shielded requests, each proceeding through later phases independently and completing at different times.
  • Phases are skipped when not applicable. If a feature is not enabled or configured, the related phase is bypassed. For example, if your service does not use Image Optimizer, the image optimization phase is skipped.
  • Some phases create additional requests. For example, in the edge application request processing phase, shielding, service chaining, and async origin fetch can generate new requests that pass through the edge processing phases model independently.
  • Phases 1-5 only process external client requests. They do not process internal requests generated by shielding, service chaining, and async origin fetch.

Request processing phases

When a client sends a request to a Fastly service, it passes through the following phases in order:

OrderNameDescription
1Client transport negotiationFastly negotiates transport protocol with the web client. This includes modern protocols such as HTTP/3 over QUIC (UDP), as well as TCP for traditional HTTP/2 and HTTP/1.1. This phase does not include transport negotiation for connections to origins.
2Client TLS handshakeFastly handles the TLS handshake with external web clients, which can include mutual TLS (mTLS) authentication. Origin TLS handshakes are not a part of this phase and are instead performed in phase 8.
3Adaptive threat engineDDoS Protection inspects requests for Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.
4API discoveryAPI Discovery passively monitors HTTP traffic as it flows through Fastly's edge network and catalogs your API endpoints.
5Bot detectionBot Management (pre-cache inspection deployment) detects and classifies bot traffic. This phase is distinct from the bot-related processing that may occur during phase 7.
6Edge application request processingVCL and Compute programs execute in this phase, along with a wide range of supporting functionality:

This phase can create additional requests through shielding, service chaining, and async origin fetch. Each additional request passes through the edge processing phases model as a separate, independent request.

The VCL request lifecycle maps primarily to this phase and phase 13.
7Edge WAF request inspectionThe Next-Gen WAF (Edge WAF deployment) and Bot Management (post-cache inspection deployment) inspect requests. For Compute services, you can configure this phase to execute after phase 8.
8External origin fetchFastly sends requests to origin backends outside the current Fastly deployment configuration. This phase includes the origin TLS handshake if applicable.

Requests to Fastly-managed origins outside the current deployment configuration (e.g., the On-The-Fly Packager) are modeled in this phase. However, requests to customer-managed origins within the current Fastly deployment configuration (e.g., shielding and service chaining) are handled in the edge application request processing phase.
9On-Prem WAF request inspectionThe Next-Gen WAF (On-Prem WAF deployment) inspects requests at the customer origin.

Other origin-side logic (such as web server request handling) may execute before this phase. The Next-Gen WAF agent executes at the discretion of that upstream logic.

Response processing phases

When a response is received from the origin or generated at the edge, it passes through the following phases in order:

OrderNameDescription
10On-Prem WAF response inspectionThe Next-Gen WAF (On-Prem WAF deployment) inspects responses at the customer origin before the response is sent back to the Fastly edge.
11Image optimizationFastly Image Optimizer processes media in responses.
12Edge WAF response inspectionThe Next-Gen WAF (Edge WAF deployment) and Bot Management (post-cache inspection deployment) inspect responses.
13Edge application response processingVCL (in vcl_deliver) and Compute programs process responses. This phase also includes static response compression for VCL services. For more information, check out VCL deliver subroutine, Getting started with Compute, and Static compression.

The VCL request lifecycle maps primarily to this phase and phase 6.
14Dynamic response compressionFastly dynamically compresses responses before delivering them to web clients. This dynamic compression relies on HTTP content negotiation headers and is applied immediately before the response leaves the Fastly platform.

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