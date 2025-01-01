Using Fastly's global POP network English English

Our points of presence (POPs) on the internet are strategically placed at the center of the highest density Internet Exchange Points around the world. Fastly's Network Map shows a detailed view of current and planned locations for all Fastly POPs. In addition, our data centers API endpoint provides a list of all Fastly POPs, including their latitude and longitude locations.

Geographic distribution is just one of the factors Fastly considers when building its global infrastructure. Other factors include connectivity, provider diversity, and our ability to build a scalable, performant modern network centered around internet infrastructure hubs to best support our customers' markets. Fastly's focus on automation, operational redundancy, and global delivery when building our infrastructure means our POPs often combine multiple physical sites to better serve densely populated markets.

Can Fastly host my content?

We accelerate your site by caching both static assets and dynamic content by acting as a reverse proxy to your origin server (also known as Origin Pull), but we do not provide services for uploading your content to our servers.

In addition to using your own servers as the source, we also support various cloud storage services as your origin, such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), Google Cloud Storage (GCS), and Google Compute Engine (GCE) as your file origin. Our partnership with Google in particular enables us to have direct connectivity to their cloud infrastructure.

Directing your traffic through Fastly's global network

Fastly operates a domain name system (DNS) service specifically written to optimize getting your traffic to Fastly. This optimization automatically routes your traffic to the nearest Fastly POP (in terms of network proximity) on our global network and reroutes around internet outages and other disturbances.

To take advantage of Fastly's global network, use a fully qualified domain name (FQDN) when you create domains in the Fastly control panel and make sure you've properly configured your CNAME DNS records.

You can use an apex domain (e.g., example.com instead of www.example.com ) as your canonical domain and still take advantage of Fastly's global network by pointing your apex DNS record at IPs on Fastly’s anycast network.

Limiting traffic to a subset of POPs

Fastly allows you to configure traffic routing choices that best suit your specific needs by prioritizing a subset of POPS through which your traffic travels. For example, you can specify that Fastly prioritizes the use of only North American and European Union (EU) POPs. For more information, read about our Billing zone anycast options.

Will Fastly ever adjust POP locations or service regions? How will I be notified?

Fastly continues to grow its network footprint, adding and combining new service POPs in the process. At times, expansion may result in the addition of new billable regions to our network. We'll announce new POP locations and new billable regions in advance through our network status page at fastlystatus.com. Contact sales@fastly.com with specific contract or billing questions.

