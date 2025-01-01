  1. Home
Securing domains

Learn how to secure your domains with TLS.

About the TLS dashboard
The TLS dashboard provides a high-level overview of the status of your Fastly-managed and self-managed TLS certificates. It alerts you…

Read more »
Setting up Mutual TLS authentication
Mutual TLS (mTLS) is an additional layer of network connection security that is added on top of our existing TLS product . By default, the…

Read more »
Setting up TLS with certificates Fastly manages
This guide describes how to use Fastly TLS to enable HTTPS for a domain using a certificate managed by Fastly. To serve secure traffic…

Read more »
Setting up TLS with your own certificates
This guide describes how to use the Fastly TLS product to upload and deploy your own TLS certificates and private keys using the Fastly…

Read more »
Fastly TLS prerequisites and limitations
Before getting started with Fastly-managed TLS subscriptions (managed TLS) or self-managed TLS certificates (Bring Your Own Certificates…

Read more »
TLS quick start
Welcome! This guide helps new TLS users like you get started with Fastly TLS as quickly as possible using Certainly, Fastly's publicly…

Read more »
