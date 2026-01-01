Migrating classic domains to the Domain management system

If you created an account before September 16, 2025, you may have classic domains, which are domains created and managed within a service's configuration settings. You can migrate your existing classic domains to the Domain management system where they'll exist as versionless domains. Versionless domains are managed separately from your service, which means you can make changes to the domain without having to increment a specific service version. There's also no limit to the number of versionless domains you can add to your service, unlike with classic domains.

IMPORTANT: Contact Support before migrating classic domains if you are using service pinning, using multi-label wildcards, or have shielding enabled and are service switching at the shield POP.

Before you begin

Be sure you understand versionless domain behavior and limits before migrating your classic domains.

Migrating a single domain

To migrate a single domain:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. Click Service configuration. From the Domains controls, locate the domain you want to migrate in the Domains section labeled Classic. Click Migrate.

Once the migration is successful, your domain will appear in the Domains section labeled Immediate update and on the Domain management page. In some cases, you may need to complete additional steps as part of the migration, such as procuring a TLS certificate or updating DNS records.

HINT: Once you've tested your migrated domain and confirmed the Domain management system is working as expected, you can safely remove the domain from the Classic domain section of the service configuration.

Procuring a TLS certificate

Under the Domain management system, a TLS certificate is required to prove domain ownership. If you don't already have a TLS certificate, Fastly will automatically create and procure a certificate using Certainly as the certification authority as part of the migration.

You may be prompted to select a TLS configuration if one cannot be inferred based on your current DNS setup. Simply select a TLS configuration from the menu, then click Done to proceed to updating your DNS records.

If you're not ready for this step, click I'll do it later to end the migration and return to the Domains controls. Your classic domain will not be migrated to a versionless domain, and you'll need to restart the process when you're ready.

Updating DNS records

You may be prompted to make modifications to your DNS records as part of the migration. Use the CNAME record details to update your records with your DNS provider. Click I'm done, check my domain once you're finished. Fastly will check your domain to verify the DNS settings. If there are issues with domain verification, an alert will appear. Update your DNS records as needed, then click Re-attempt migration.

HINT: Click Show additional record types if you need the details for a different record type, like A or AAAA records.

What's next

Learn how to interact with your domains from the Domain management page.