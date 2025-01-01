Testing domains using command line utilities
After you create a domain and activate your service configuration, we recommend testing that domain with either the Fastly control panel or command line utilities we provide to help you identify DNS issues or problems with your Fastly configuration. This guide focuses on using the command line utilities for that testing and covers how to:
- find the IP address of a Fastly POP
- add a domain Host entry to your hosts file
- test the domain in a web browser
Before you begin
This guide assumes you've created a domain.
Determining the IP address of a Fastly POP
Use the
host,
nslookup, or
dig command to determine the IP address of a Fastly POP. You'll use this information to temporarily modify your hosts file in order to test things properly. We return different IP addresses depending on the location and state of the network making the request. As a result, the IP address you receive for any specific query may differ from the below examples but should result in the best performance for you.
dualstack.nonssl.global.fastly.net for connection over IPv6. For TLS requests, use the custom TLS CNAME record provided in the Fastly control panel or by Fastly support. For more information about the Fastly TLS service, see our guide on TLS service options.
Running
host for your domain returns both IPv4 addresses and IPv6 addresses:
$ host www.example.com.www.example.com.is an alias for dualstack.nonssl.global.fastly.net.dualstack.nonssl.global.fastly.net has address 199.232.144.204dualstack.nonssl.global.fastly.net has IPv6 address 2a04:4e42:64::204
In this example, the IPv4 address is
199.232.144.204 and the IPv6 address is
2a04:4e42:64::204.
Running
nslookup for
dualstack.nonssl.global.fastly.net also returns both IPv4 addresses and IPv6 addresses:
$ nslookup dualstack.nonssl.global.fastly.net.Server: 127.0.0.53Address: 127.0.0.53#53
Non-authoritative answer:Name: dualstack.nonssl.global.fastly.netAddress: 199.232.144.204Name: dualstack.nonssl.global.fastly.netAddress: 2a04:4e42:64::204
In this example, the IPv4 address is
199.232.144.204 and the IPv6 address is
2a04:4e42:64::204.
Alternatively, you can run
dig to determine the IP address, but you must specify an A query for IPv4 addresses or a AAAA query for IPv6 addresses.
Running
dig for your domain with an A query returns:
$ dig +noall +answer -t A www.example.com.www.example.com. 3600 IN CNAME dualstack.nonssl.global.fastly.net.dualstack.nonssl.global.fastly.net. 30 IN A 199.232.144.204
The IPv4 address is
199.232.144.204
Running
dig for your domain with an AAAA query returns:
$ dig +noall +answer -t AAAA www.example.com.www.example.com. 3600 IN CNAME dualstack.nonssl.global.fastly.net.dualstack.nonssl.global.fastly.net. 30 IN AAAA 2a04:4e42:64::204
The IPv6 address is
2a04:4e42:64::204.
Modifying your hosts file
Using the IP address determined above, temporarily add a static IP address and domain Host entry to the hosts file on your computer. Once you make this temporary change test your domain to prove that traffic is flowing the right way.
Use the following anycast IPs for testing your sites served over
dualstack.nonssl.global.fastly.net.
|IPv4
|IPv6
|151.101.0.204
|2a04:4e42::204
|151.101.64.204
|2a04:4e42:200::204
|151.101.128.204
|2a04:4e42:400::204
|151.101.192.204
|2a04:4e42:600::204
For example, if the domain you are testing is
www.example.com and you are using the anycast IPv4 example
151.101.0.204, you would add this entry to the file and save the changes:
151.101.0.204 www.example.com
/etc/hosts. On Windows-based machines, it's
C:\Windows\System32\Drivers\etc\hosts.
Testing your domain
Now that you've modified your host file, test your domain to make sure it's being pulled through Fastly's network. To test your domain, restart your browser then enter your domain in the address field. You should now see the updated domain in the address field indicating requests are being sent to the Fastly POP.
Alternatively, you can test the domain using a ping command to verify that your domain is being served by a Fastly POP address. In this case,
ping www.example.com would display the Fastly POP address
151.101.56.204.
What's next
When you're ready to route production traffic through Fastly, update your domain's CNAME record to begin routing client traffic through Fastly services instead of directly to your origin.