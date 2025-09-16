Working with classic domains

WARNING: This guide only applies to customers who created an account before September 16, 2025.

This guide describes how to take the public name for your website or application and add it to Fastly as a classic domain, where you can associate it with a specific Fastly service. You can add, edit, or remove domains from your service at any time.

Before you begin

Before you create your first domain, be sure you understand how domains are used with Fastly and classic domain behavior and limits. You'll also need to understand the Fastly web interface controls before using them to work with domains.

Adding a domain

Follow the steps below to add a classic domain to your service:

First-time set up Adding additional domains Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. Click Edit configuration and then select the option to clone the active version. Fill out the domain creation fields as follows: In the Domain Name field, enter the fully qualified domain name (FQDN) users will visit. HINT: We recommend using a subdomain such as www when you publish links to your website and redirecting your apex domain to the subdomain (e.g., redirecting the apex domain example.com to the subdomain www.example.com ). You can include both versions in your service and configure your service to handle the redirect for you by setting up a CNAME record for the subdomain and A records for the apex domain in your DNS settings.

(Optional) In the Comment field, enter a comment that describes the domain. Click the Add button. Your new domain appears in the list of domains. From the Activate menu, select Activate on Production to deploy your configuration changes. Once you create a domain, you'll want to test it before adding a CNAME DNS record for your domain name to begin routing traffic through Fastly.

Testing a domain

After you activate your service configuration, you can check to see how your service is handled by our network before you change your DNS entries to send your traffic to our servers. Testing your domain can help you identify DNS issues or problems with your Fastly configuration.

You can test your domain using a link in the web interface by following the steps below. Alternatively, you can test domains using command line utilities.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. From the Domains controls, locate the domain you want to test in the Domains section labeled Classic. Click Test next to the domain you want to test. Verify that your website appears in a new tab in your web browser.

Configuring DNS records

Once you're ready to have Fastly serve production traffic for your domain, you'll need to configure or update your DNS records to point to Fastly by setting up a CNAME record for the domain.

By configuring your DNS records, you accomplish a few things:

You prove that you are the owner of the domain.

You enable traffic to be delivered securely.

You authorize Fastly to deliver your site to people visiting your domain name.

Editing a domain

You can edit a domain to update the domain name:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. From the Domains controls, locate the domain you want to delete in the Domains section labeled Classic. Click the more menu Update the following fields as needed: In the Domain Name field, enter the fully qualified domain name (FQDN) users will visit.

field, enter the fully qualified domain name (FQDN) users will visit. (Optional) In the Comment field, enter a comment that describes the domain. Click Update.

Deleting a domain

Follow the steps below to delete a domain.

IMPORTANT: If you have TLS certificates associated with the domain, you must remove the certificates from the domain before deleting the domain.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. From the Domains controls, locate the domain you want to delete in the Domains section labeled Classic. Click the more menu Click Confirm and delete.

What's next

When you're ready to route production traffic through Fastly, use the information in the domain details to update your DNS records to begin routing client traffic through your Fastly service instead of directly to your origin.

You may also want to learn more about working with hosts and working with health checks as you continue to refine versions of your service configurations.

Related content