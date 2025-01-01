About the AI Assistant

IMPORTANT: This information is part of a beta release. For additional details, read our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.

AI Assistant is a feature available within the Fastly control panel that can help answer questions about Fastly services, features, and implementation details. You can use AI Assistant to quickly find step-by-step instructions for common tasks and links to guides on the Fastly Documentation website. AI Assistant uses publicly-available documentation to generate its answers.

Limitations and considerations

When using AI Assistant, keep in mind the following limitations. AI Assistant can't:

read or modify configurations, create services, or perform actions on your behalf

integrate with external monitoring, logging, or development tools

provide performance forecasting or anomaly detection

generate complete application code

The data you share with AI Assistant will not be shared with other customers.

Enabling AI Assistant

To enable AI Assistant for your account, you must be assigned the role of superuser.

Follow these steps to enable AI Assistant for your account.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > Products. Click Enable in the AI Assistant section to enable AI Assistant for your account.

Accessing AI Assistant

Once enabled, all of your account's users can access AI Assistant by clicking the double star icon in the bottom-right corner of the browser after they log in to the Fastly control panel.

Type a question to ask AI Assistant and then press return. For best results, write prompts that provide context. AI Assistant's responses will appear in the sidebar panel.

You can close the AI Assistant panel by clicking the close icon. AI Assistant will remember your conversation if you continue using the Fastly control panel in the same browser tab.

Providing feedback on AI Assistant responses

You can optionally help Fastly train AI Assistant by providing feedback on its responses. Click the thumbs-up icon to approve of a response, and the thumbs-down icon to disapprove.

Disabling AI Assistant

To disable AI Assistant for your account, you must be assigned the role of superuser. Follow these steps to disable AI Assistant for your account.