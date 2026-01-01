Quick start guides
Get started quickly with Fastly products and features.
Use this quick start guide to set up and start using Client-Side Protection with the Next-Gen WAF to monitor and control the resources that load on end users' browsers.
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Use this quick start guide to set up and start using the Fastly Compute platform for edge computing.
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Use this quick start guide to set up and start using the Edge WAF to host the Next-Gen WAF on Fastly's Edge Cloud platform.
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Use this quick start guide to set up the Fastly Exporter to transform Fastly's real-time metrics into a Prometheus-compatible format.
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Use this quick start guide to set up and start serving content through Fastly's full-site delivery network.
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Use this quick start guide to set up and start using the the Next-Gen WAF to protect your applications, APIs, and microservices.
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Use this quick start guide to set up and start using Fastly Object Storage as your large object storage solution.
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Use this quick start guide to set up and start using Fanout as a publish/subscribe message broker on the Fastly platform.
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Use this quick start guide to set up TLS and start using using Certainly, Fastly's publicly-trusted certification authority, to deliver content securely.
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