Quick start guides
Get started quickly with Fastly products and features.
Use this quick start guide to define the conditions that should trigger an alert and how notifications should be handled.
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Use this quick start guide to set up and start using Client-Side Protection with the Next-Gen WAF to monitor and control the resources that load on end users' browsers.
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Use this quick start guide to set up and start using the Fastly Compute platform for edge computing.
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Use this quick start guide to set up and start using the Edge WAF to host the Next-Gen WAF on Fastly's Edge Cloud platform.
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Use this quick start guide to set up the Fastly Exporter to transform Fastly's real-time metrics into a Prometheus-compatible format.
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Use this quick start guide to set up and start serving content through Fastly's full-site delivery network.
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Use this quick start guide to set up and start using the the Next-Gen WAF to protect your applications, APIs, and microservices.
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Use this quick start guide to set up and start using Fastly Object Storage as your large object storage solution.
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Use this quick start guide to set up and start using Fanout as a publish/subscribe message broker on the Fastly platform.
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Use this quick start guide to set up TLS and start using Certainly, Fastly's publicly-trusted certification authority, to deliver content securely.
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