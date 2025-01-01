About the user quick links menu
The user quick links menu provide you with direct links to account, billing, and contact information you're likely to want access to most often.
Before you begin
Be sure you know how to access the web interface controls before learning about the details you'll encounter here.
The user quick links menu appears at the far right of the top navigation controls when you log in to the Fastly control panel:
Depending on the roles and permissions assigned to you, you can use this menu to:
- access company settings where you can update things like your company owner and company contacts, as well as enable a login IP allowlist, enable company-wide account options (e.g., two-factor authentication), and cancel your account.
- manage profile and security information about your account
- access your account's billing-related details (if you've been assigned a role with billing access)
- request help from Fastly Support
- contact Sales
- log out of the Fastly control panel
- change the theme of the Fastly control panel to light (the default) or dark
What's next
