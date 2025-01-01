Security
- English
- 日本語
These articles provide basic information about the Security controls in the Fastly web interface.
The Security controls give you access to the different security products Fastly has to offer. If you have the appropriate access…
Read more »
The Dashboards page displays the Overview dashboard, which provides a high-level, system-generated overview of metrics related to a Next-Gen…
Read more »
The Events page lists all IP addresses that the Next-Gen WAF flagged in the past 30 days as a result of workspace alerts . Before you begin…
Read more »
The Requests page lists requests that were made to your web application and logged by the Next-Gen WAF. Before you begin The Next-Gen WAF…
Read more »
The Signals page lists the system signals that are available to a workspace. Signals are labels that the Next-Gen WAF applies to requests…
Read more »