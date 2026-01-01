About logging endpoints

Log data from your Fastly services gives you visibility into how those services are performing and how your users are interacting with them. To capture that data, you configure a logging endpoint, a destination where Fastly delivers your logs to the storage and analysis infrastructure your organization already uses. This guide describes the logging endpoint categories Fastly supports and the factors to consider when choosing one.

NOTE: Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Logging endpoint categories

Fastly supports integrations with several categories of third-party logging destinations. These categories reflect common patterns in how logging infrastructure is organized in the industry.

Data streaming and message queues. These endpoints deliver log data to platforms designed for real-time ingestion and distribution to downstream systems. Customers typically choose this category when they need logs to trigger immediate actions or feed into active data pipelines.

These endpoints deliver log data to platforms designed for real-time ingestion and distribution to downstream systems. Customers typically choose this category when they need logs to trigger immediate actions or feed into active data pipelines. Data warehouses and analytics. These endpoints deliver log data to platforms designed for large-scale storage and querying. Customers typically choose this category when they need to analyze logs in aggregate over time.

These endpoints deliver log data to platforms designed for large-scale storage and querying. Customers typically choose this category when they need to analyze logs in aggregate over time. Log management and observability platforms. These endpoints deliver log data to platforms designed for log indexing, search, and visualization. Customers typically choose this category when they need to monitor logs actively for errors, anomalies, or performance issues.

These endpoints deliver log data to platforms designed for log indexing, search, and visualization. Customers typically choose this category when they need to monitor logs actively for errors, anomalies, or performance issues. Object and cloud storage. These endpoints deliver log data to platforms designed for archival and long-term retention. Customers typically choose this category when they need to store logs for compliance, auditing, or infrequent retrieval.

These endpoints deliver log data to platforms designed for archival and long-term retention. Customers typically choose this category when they need to store logs for compliance, auditing, or infrequent retrieval. Protocol-based and self-hosted. These endpoints use standard protocols to deliver log data to customer-operated infrastructure or custom destinations. Customers typically choose this category when they need logs delivered to existing internal systems.

The category you choose depends on how your organization processes and analyzes log data, how long you need to retain it, and what logging infrastructure you already have in place.

If the volume of log statements your services generate is a factor in your endpoint selection, consider [High Volume Logging] .

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