Log streaming: Log Shuttle English English

日本語

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Log Shuttle. Log Shuttle is an open source application designed to provide simpler encrypted and authenticated log delivery.

NOTE: Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Adding Log Shuttle as a logging endpoint

Follow these instructions to add Log Shuttle as a logging endpoint:

CDN services Compute services Review the information in our guide to setting up remote log streaming. In the Log Shuttle area, click Create endpoint. Fill out the Create a Log Shuttle endpoint fields as follows: In the Name field, enter a human-readable name for the endpoint.

In the Placement area, select where the logging call should be placed in the generated VCL. Valid values are Format Version Default and None . Read our guide on changing log placement for more information.

In the Log format field, optionally enter an Apache-style string or VCL variables to use for log formatting. Consult the example format section for details.

In the Token field, enter the data authentication token. This is required for some endpoints like Heroku's Log Integration.

field, enter the data authentication token. This is required for some endpoints like Heroku's Log Integration. In the URL field, enter the URL to which log data will be sent (e.g., https://logs.example.com/ ).

field, enter the URL to which log data will be sent (e.g., ). (Optional) From the Processing region menu, select a geographic region where logs are processed before being sent to the logging endpoint. Our guide on regional log aggregation provides more information. Click Create to create the new logging endpoint. From the Activate menu, select Activate on Production to deploy your configuration changes. Example format The following is an example format string for sending data to Log Shuttle. Our discussion of format strings provides more information. { "timestamp": "%{strftime(\{"%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S%z"\}, time.start)}V", "client_ip": "%{req.http.Fastly-Client-IP}V", "geo_country": "%{client.geo.country_name}V", "geo_city": "%{client.geo.city}V", "host": "%{if(req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host, req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host, req.http.Host)}V", "url": "%{json.escape(req.url)}V", "request_method": "%{json.escape(req.method)}V", "request_protocol": "%{json.escape(req.proto)}V", "request_referer": "%{json.escape(req.http.referer)}V", "request_user_agent": "%{json.escape(req.http.User-Agent)}V", "response_state": "%{json.escape(fastly_info.state)}V", "response_status": %{resp.status}V, "response_reason": %{if(resp.response, "%22"+json.escape(resp.response)+"%22", "null")}V, "response_body_size": %{resp.body_bytes_written}V, "fastly_server": "%{json.escape(server.identity)}V", "fastly_is_edge": %{if(fastly.ff.visits_this_service == 0, "true", "false")}V }

Related content