Log streaming: Amazon S3

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). Amazon S3 is a static file storage service used by developers and IT teams. You can also use the instructions in this guide to configure log streaming to another S3-compatible service.

Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Prerequisites

Before adding Amazon S3 as a logging endpoint for Fastly services, we recommend creating Identity and Access Management (IAM) credentials in your AWS account specifically for Fastly. Our recommended way for doing this is by creating an AWS IAM role, which lets you grant temporary credentials. For more information, see Creating an AWS IAM Role for Fastly Logging. Alternatively, create an IAM user and grant the user s3:PutObject and s3:AbortMultipartUpload permissions for the logging stream. For more information, see Amazon's guidance on understanding and getting your AWS credentials.

Adding Amazon S3 as a logging endpoint

After you've registered for an Amazon S3 account and created an IAM user in Amazon S3, follow these instructions to add Amazon S3 as a logging endpoint:

