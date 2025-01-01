Log streaming: Microsoft Azure Blob Storage English English

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Microsoft Azure Blob Storage (Blob Storage). Blob Storage is a static file storage service used to control arbitrarily large amounts of unstructured data and serve them to users over HTTP and HTTPS.

Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Prerequisites

Before adding Blob Storage as a logging endpoint for Fastly services, create an Azure storage account in the Azure portal. For help creating the account, check out Microsoft's account creation documentation.

We recommend creating a Shared Access Signature (SAS) user specifically for Fastly. For more information, check out Microsoft's shared access signatures (SAS) documentation. Fastly supports the following types of shared access signatures:

Here is an example of a SAS token that provides write permissions to a blob:

sv=2018-04-05&ss=b&st=2018-04-29T22%3A18%3A26Z&sr=b&se=2020-04-30T02%3A23%3A26Z&sp=w&sig=Z%2FRHIX5Xcg0Mq2rqI3OlWTjEg2tYkboXr1P9ZUXDtkk%3D

Refer to the Microsoft documentation above for details on the SAS token elements to use when configuring your SAS token.

Adding Blob Storage as a logging endpoint

After you've registered for an Azure account and created a SAS token, follow these instructions to add Blob Storage as a logging endpoint:

