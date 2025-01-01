Log streaming: Loggly English English

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Loggly. Loggly is an agent-less log collection and management tool.

Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Prerequisites

If you don't already have a Loggly account, you'll need to register for one. Follow the signup instructions on the Loggly website.

Follow the steps below to find your Loggly customer token:

Navigate to the Customer Tokens area in the Source Setup on your Loggly dashboard. Make note of your Loggly customer token. Loggly uses this to associate data you send them with your account.

Adding Loggly as a logging endpoint

After you've created a Loggly account and obtained your customer token, follow these instructions to add Loggly as a logging endpoint for Fastly services:

Deliver services Compute services Review the information in our guide to setting up remote log streaming. In the Loggly area, click Create endpoint. Fill out the Create a Loggly endpoint fields as follows: In the Name field, enter a human-readable name for the endpoint.

In the Placement area, select where the logging call should be placed in the generated VCL. Valid values are Format Version Default and None . Read our guide on changing log placement for more information.

In the Log format field, optionally enter an Apache-style string or VCL variables to use for log formatting. Consult the example format section for details.

In the Token field, enter your Loggly customer token. Click Create to create the new logging endpoint. Click Activate to deploy your configuration changes. Example format The following is an example format string for sending data to Loggly. Our discussion of format strings provides more information. { "timestamp": "%{strftime(\{"%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S%z"\}, time.start)}V", "client_ip": "%{req.http.Fastly-Client-IP}V", "geo_country": "%{client.geo.country_name}V", "geo_city": "%{client.geo.city}V", "host": "%{if(req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host, req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host, req.http.Host)}V", "url": "%{json.escape(req.url)}V", "request_method": "%{json.escape(req.method)}V", "request_protocol": "%{json.escape(req.proto)}V", "request_referer": "%{json.escape(req.http.referer)}V", "request_user_agent": "%{json.escape(req.http.User-Agent)}V", "response_state": "%{json.escape(fastly_info.state)}V", "response_status": %{resp.status}V, "response_reason": %{if(resp.response, "%22"+json.escape(resp.response)+"%22", "null")}V, "response_body_size": %{resp.body_bytes_written}V, "fastly_server": "%{json.escape(server.identity)}V", "fastly_is_edge": %{if(fastly.ff.visits_this_service == 0, "true", "false")}V }

