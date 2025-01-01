Log streaming: New Relic Logs

Review the information in our guide to setting up remote log streaming. In the New Relic Logs area, click Create endpoint. Fill out the Create a New Relic Logs endpoint fields as follows: In the Name field, enter a human-readable name for the endpoint.

In the Placement area, select where the logging call should be placed in the generated VCL. Valid values are Format Version Default and None . Read our guide on changing log placement for more information.

In the Log format field, optionally enter an Apache-style string or VCL variables to use for log formatting. Consult the example format section for details.

In the License key / Insert key field, enter your New Relic license key or Insert API key.

field, enter your New Relic license key or Insert API key. From the Region controls, select the region to stream logs to. Click Create to create the new logging endpoint. Click Activate to deploy your configuration changes.

Example format

Data sent to New Relic Logs must be serialized as a JSON object. Here's the recommended example format string for sending data to New Relic Logs:

{ "timestamp": %{time.start.msec}V, "cache_status":"%{regsub(fastly_info.state, "^(HIT-(SYNTH)|(HITPASS|HIT|MISS|PASS|ERROR|PIPE)).*", "\\2\\3") }V", "client_ip":"%h", "client_device_type":"%{client.platform.hwtype}V", "client_os_name":"%{client.os.name}V", "client_os_version":"%{client.os.version}V", "client_browser_name":"%{client.browser.name}V", "client_browser_version":"%{client.browser.version}V", "client_as_name":"%{client.as.name}V", "client_as_number":"%{client.as.number}V", "client_connection_speed": "%{client.geo.conn_speed}V", "client_port": %{client.port}V, "client_rate_bps":%{client.socket.tcpi_delivery_rate}V, "client_recv_bytes":%{client.socket.tcpi_bytes_received}V, "client_requests_count":%{client.requests}V, "client_resp_body_size_write": %{resp.body_bytes_written}V, "client_resp_header_size_write": %{resp.header_bytes_written}V, "client_resp_ttfb": %{time.to_first_byte}V, "client_rtt_us":%{client.socket.tcpi_rtt}V, "content_type":"%{Content-Type}o", "domain": "%{Fastly-Orig-Host}i", "fastly_datacenter": "%{server.datacenter}V", "fastly_host": "%{server.hostname}V", "fastly_is_edge": %{if(fastly.ff.visits_this_service == 0, "true", "false")}V, "fastly_region": "%{server.region}V", "fastly_server": "%{json.escape(server.identity)}V", "host": "%v", "origin_host":"%v", "origin_name":"%{req.backend.name}V", "request":"%{req.request}V", "request_method":"%m", "request_accept_charset":"%{json.escape(req.http.Accept-Charset)}V", "request_accept_language":"%{json.escape(req.http.Accept-Language)}V", "request_referer":"%{json.escape(req.http.Referer)}V", "request_user_agent":"%{json.escape(req.http.User-Agent)}V", "resp_status":"%s", "response": "%{resp.response}V", "service_id":"%{req.service_id}V", "service_version": "%{req.vcl.version}V", "status":"%s", "time_start":"%{begin:%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%SZ}t", "time_end":"%{end:%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%SZ}t", "time_elapsed":%D, "tls_cipher":"%{json.escape(tls.client.cipher)}V", "tls_version":"%{json.escape(tls.client.protocol)}V", "url":"%{json.escape(req.url)}V", "user_agent":"%{json.escape(req.http.User-Agent)}V", "user_city":"%{client.geo.city.utf8}V", "user_country_code":"%{client.geo.country_code}V", "user_continent_code":"%{client.geo.continent_code}V", "user_region":"%{client.geo.region}V" }

If a timestamp field is present in the Fastly log, it must be specified as milliseconds since Epoch to override the New Relic timestamp. If not included, Fastly will generate a timestamp.

Using New Relic Instant Observability's prebuilt Fastly dashboard

New Relic I/O is an open source ecosystem of community-contributed quickstarts for hundreds of tools and technologies. We've worked with New Relic to develop a prebuilt dashboard that highlights certain key metrics we think are important and useful. Setting up the dashboard is easy and the code is open source in case you want to customize it.

Configure your service to use the recommended expanded logging format

Since the prebuilt dashboard expects certain fields to be present, we encourage using the recommended logging format. That said, there is nothing to stop you from adding fields for your own purposes or to maintain backward compatibility with existing dashboards you've built. The dashboard won't break if you don't send some fields, but certain charts won't have data.

Install the Fastly dashboard

Follow these instructions to install the Fastly dashboard quickstart:

Select the Fastly dashboard quickstart from the New Relic marketplace. Click Install quickstart. Click Begin installation. Click Done or Skip this step. Click See your data.

The Fastly dashboard appears.