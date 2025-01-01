Log streaming: New Relic OTLP English English

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to New Relic OTLP.

Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Prerequisites

Before adding New Relic OTLP as a logging endpoint for Fastly services, you will need to:

Register for a New Relic account.

Obtain your license key for reporting data.

If you are using New Relic Infinite tracing, find your New Relic Trace Observer URL in the New Relic Infinite Tracing Settings. You'll need to copy the endpoint value under For OTLP HTTP.

Adding New Relic OTLP as a logging endpoint

Follow these instructions to add New Relic OTLP as a logging endpoint:

Deliver services Compute services Review the information in our guide to setting up remote log streaming. In the New Relic OTLP area, click Create endpoint. Fill out the Create a New Relic OTLP endpoint fields as follows: In the Name field, enter a human-readable name for the endpoint.

In the License key / Insert key field, enter your New Relic license key or Insert API key.

field, enter your New Relic license key or Insert API key. From the Region controls, select the region to stream logs to. (Optional) If you are using New Relic Infinite Tracing, click Advanced options and enter your New Relic Trace Observer URL in the Trace Observer URL field. Click Create to create the new logging endpoint. Click Activate to deploy your configuration changes. Follow the instructions below to instrument your VCL service. Instrumenting your VCL service After setting up your endpoint, you will need to add custom VCL to gather the data and generate Open Telemetry traces at the edge. Place the following functions at the top of your custom VCL file. sub time_ now _ns STRING { declare local var.time_ now INTEGER ; set var.time_ now = std.atoi ( time.start.usec ); set var.time_ now + = std.atoi ( time.elapsed.usec ); set var.time_ now * = 1000 ; return var.time_ now ; } sub random_8bit_identifier STRING { declare local var.id STRING ; set var.id = randomstr ( 16 , "0123456789abcdef" ); return var.id; } sub random_16bit_identifier STRING { declare local var.id STRING ; set var.id = randomstr ( 32 , "0123456789abcdef" ); return var.id; } sub otel_resource STRING { declare local var.str STRING ; set var.str = {"{ "attributes": [ "} {"{ "key": "service.name", "value": { "stringValue": "Fastly www" } }, "} {"{ "key": "telemetry.sdk.language", "value": { "stringValue": "vcl" } }, "} {"{ "key": "telemetry.sdk.name", "value": { "stringValue": "opentelemetry" } }, "} {"{ "key": "telemetry.sdk.version", "value": { "stringValue": "1.0.1" } }, "} {"{ "key": "host.name", "value": { "stringValue": ""} server.identity {"" } }"} {"], "droppedAttributesCount": 0 }"} ; return var.str; } sub otel_attributes_general STRING { declare local var.data STRING ; set var.data = "" {"{ "key": "http.method", "value": { "stringValue": ""} req.method {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "http.target", "value": { "stringValue": ""} req.url {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "http.host", "value": { "stringValue": ""} req.http.host {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "http.protocol", "value": { "stringValue": ""} req.protocol {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "http.client_ip", "value": { "stringValue": ""} client.ip {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.restarts", "value": { "stringValue": ""} req.restarts {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.visits_this_service", "value": { "stringValue": ""} fastly.ff.visits_this_service {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.server_role", "value": { "stringValue": ""} req.http.x-trace-server-role {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.server_ip", "value": { "stringValue": ""} server.ip {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.server_id", "value": { "stringValue": ""} server.identity {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.server_role", "value": { "stringValue": ""} req.http.x-trace-server-role {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.vcl_version", "value": { "stringValue": ""} req.vcl.version {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.pop", "value": { "stringValue": ""} server.datacenter {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.workspace.overflowed", "value": { "stringValue": ""} workspace.overflowed {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.workspace.bytes_total", "value": { "stringValue": ""} workspace.bytes_total {"" } },"} {"{ "key": "fastly.workspace.bytes_free", "value": { "stringValue": ""} workspace.bytes_free {"" } },"} ; return var.data; } sub telem_start_backend_fetch { set bereq.http.traceparent = "00-" req.http.x-trace-id + "-" + req.http.x-trace-vcl-span-id "-01" ; unset bereq.http.x-trace-id ; unset bereq.http.x-trace-parent-span-id ; unset bereq.http.x-trace-server-role ; set bereq.http.x-traceparent = bereq.http.traceparent ; } Add the following VCL to the start of the vcl_recv subroutine to record a span for the whole of a request's lifetime within a Fastly POP. if ( req.restarts = = 0 ) { set req.http.x-trace-vcl-span-id = random_8bit_identifier(); if ( req.http.traceparent ~ "^\d+-(\w+)-(\w+)-\d+$" ) { set req.http.x-trace-id = re.group. 1 ; set req.http.x-trace-parent-span-id = re.group. 2 ; } else { set req.http.x-trace-id = random_16bit_identifier(); } set req.http.x-trace-server-role = if ( fastly.ff.visits_this_service = = 0 , "edge" , "shield" ); } Add the following VCL to the end of the vcl_log subroutine, replacing otel_collector_http with the name of your endpoint. declare local var.otel_resource STRING ; declare local var.otel_attribs STRING ; declare local var.time_start_ns STRING ; declare local var.time_ now _ns STRING ; set var.time_start_ns = time.start.usec "000" ; set var.time_ now _ns = time_ now _ns(); set var.otel_resource = otel_resource(); set var.otel_attribs = otel_attributes_general(); log "syslog " req.service_id " otel_collector_http :: " {"{ "resourceSpans": [ { "} {""resource": "} var.otel_resource {", "} {""scopeSpans": [ { "spans": [ { "} {""traceId": ""} req.http.x-trace-id {"", "} {""spanId": ""} req.http.x-trace-vcl-span-id {"", "} if ( req.http.x-trace-parent-span-id , {""parentSpanId": ""} req.http.x-trace-parent-span-id {"", "} , "" ) {""name": "Fastly request processing", "} {""kind": 1, "} {""startTimeUnixNano": "} var.time_start_ns {", "} {""endTimeUnixNano": "} var.time_ now _ns {", "} {""attributes": [ "} var.otel_attribs {"{ "key": "http.user_agent", "value": { "stringValue": ""} req.http.User-Agent {"" } }, "} {"{ "key": "http.status_code", "value": { "stringValue": ""} resp.status {"" } }"} {"], "} {""status": { "code":"} if ( fastly_info.state ~ "ERROR" , "2" , "0" ) {" }, "} {""links": [], "} {""droppedLinksCount": 0"} {"} ] } ]"} {"} ] }"} ; Add a call to telem_start_backend_fetch and place it in the vcl_miss and vcl_pass subroutines to see spans that happen in backend systems as children of the Fastly spans. Activate the service.

