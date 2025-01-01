Log streaming: OpenStack English English

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to OpenStack. OpenStack is an open-source platform for cloud-computing that many companies deploy as an infrastructure-as-a-service.

Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Adding OpenStack as a logging endpoint

Follow these instructions to add OpenStack as a logging endpoint:

Deliver services Compute services Review the information in our guide to setting up remote log streaming. In the OpenStack area, click Create endpoint. Fill out the Create an OpenStack endpoint fields as follows: In the Name field, enter a human-readable name for the endpoint.

In the Placement area, select where the logging call should be placed in the generated VCL. Valid values are Format Version Default and None . Read our guide on changing log placement for more information.

In the Log format field, optionally enter an Apache-style string or VCL variables to use for log formatting. Consult the example format section for details.

(Optional) In the Timestamp format field, enter a timestamp format for log files. The default is an strftime compatible string. Our guide on changing where log files are written provides more information.

In the Auth URL field, enter the URL used for OpenStack authentication (e.g., https://auth.api.rackspacecloud.com/v1.0 ).

field, enter the URL used for OpenStack authentication (e.g., ). In the Bucket name field, enter the name of the OpenStack bucket in which to store the logs.

field, enter the name of the OpenStack bucket in which to store the logs. In the User field, enter your OpenStack username.

field, enter your OpenStack username. In the Access Key field, enter your OpenStack access key.

field, enter your OpenStack access key. (Optional) In the Period field, enter an interval (in seconds) to control how frequently your log files are rotated. Rotation entails the finalization of one file object and the start of a new one, never removing any previously created file object. This value defaults to 3600 seconds. Click Advanced options and fill out the fields as follows: (Optional) In the Path field, enter the path within the bucket to store the files. The path ends with a trailing slash. If this field is left empty, the files will be saved in the bucket's root path. Our guide on changing where log files are written provides more information.

(Optional) In the PGP public key field, enter a PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk. You will only be able to read the contents by decrypting them with your private key. The PGP key should be in PEM (Privacy-Enhanced Mail) format. Read our guide on log encryption for more information.

In the Select a log line format area, select the log line format for your log messages. Our guide on changing log line formats provides more information.

(Optional) In the Compression field, select the compression format you want applied to the log files. Our guide on changing log compression options provides more information. Click Create to create the new logging endpoint. Click Activate to deploy your configuration changes. Example format The following is an example format string for sending data to OpenStack. Our discussion of format strings provides more information. { "timestamp": "%{strftime(\{"%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S%z"\}, time.start)}V", "client_ip": "%{req.http.Fastly-Client-IP}V", "geo_country": "%{client.geo.country_name}V", "geo_city": "%{client.geo.city}V", "host": "%{if(req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host, req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host, req.http.Host)}V", "url": "%{json.escape(req.url)}V", "request_method": "%{json.escape(req.method)}V", "request_protocol": "%{json.escape(req.proto)}V", "request_referer": "%{json.escape(req.http.referer)}V", "request_user_agent": "%{json.escape(req.http.User-Agent)}V", "response_state": "%{json.escape(fastly_info.state)}V", "response_status": %{resp.status}V, "response_reason": %{if(resp.response, "%22"+json.escape(resp.response)+"%22", "null")}V, "response_body_size": %{resp.body_bytes_written}V, "fastly_server": "%{json.escape(server.identity)}V", "fastly_is_edge": %{if(fastly.ff.visits_this_service == 0, "true", "false")}V }

