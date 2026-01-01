Log streaming: Fastly Object Storage

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Fastly Object Storage using Fastly's S3-compatible API connectivity option.

Prerequisites

Before adding Fastly Object Storage as a logging endpoint for Fastly services, you must create an Object Storage access key. You also need a bucket created in Object Storage to store logs to.

Adding Fastly Object Storage as a logging endpoint

After you've created an Access Key and a Bucket follow these instructions to add Fastly Object Storage as a logging endpoint:

