Log streaming: Oracle Cloud Storage

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Oracle Cloud Storage using Oracle Cloud's S3-compatible API connectivity option. Oracle Cloud Storage is a static file storage service used by developers and IT teams.

NOTE: Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Prerequisites

Before adding Oracle Cloud Storage as a logging endpoint for Fastly services, you need an Oracle Customer Secret Key, which consists of an Access Key and Secret Key. These need read and write permissions on the bucket.

You will also need to know the namespace identifier assigned to your bucket. You can find your namespace by clicking on the bucket and examining the Bucket Information tab ( decafbaddeadbeef in this case).

Adding Oracle Cloud Storage as a logging endpoints

IMPORTANT: This logging endpoint is only available for Fastly's Deliver (VCL-based) services, not for Compute services.

After you've registered for an Oracle Cloud Storage account and created an Access Key, follow these instructions to add Oracle Cloud Storage as a logging endpoint:

