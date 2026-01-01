Log streaming: Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage English English

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage using Wasabi's S3-compatible API connectivity option. Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage is a static file storage service used by developers and IT teams.

NOTE: Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Prerequisites

Before adding Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage as a logging endpoint for Fastly services, we recommend creating an Access Key to which you've given read and write permissions on the bucket.

Adding Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage as a logging endpoint

IMPORTANT: This logging endpoint is only available for Fastly's Deliver (VCL-based) services, not for Compute services.

After you've registered for an Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage account and created an Access Key, follow these instructions to add Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage as a logging endpoint:

