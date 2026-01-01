Protocol-based and self-hosted
These logging endpoints use standard protocols to send your log data to your own infrastructure or custom destinations.
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to password-protected and anonymous FTP servers. NOTE: Adding FTP as a…
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to an HTTPS endpoint. NOTE: Prerequisites WARNING: When sending logs to a…
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to SFTP, a secure file transfer subsystem for the Secure Shell (SSH) protocol…
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to syslog-based logging software. Syslog is a widely used standard for message…
