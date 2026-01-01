Log streaming: Syslog
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to syslog-based logging software. Syslog is a widely used standard for message logging.
NOTE:
Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.
Adding syslog as a logging endpoint
Follow these instructions to add syslog as a logging endpoint:
- CDN services
- Compute services
- Review the information in our guide to setting up remote log streaming.
- In the Syslog area, click Create endpoint.
- Fill out the Create a Syslog endpoint fields as follows:
In the Name field, enter a human-readable name for the endpoint.
In the Placement area, select where the logging call should be placed in the generated VCL. Valid values are Format Version Default and None. Read our guide on changing log placement for more information.
In the Log format field, optionally enter an Apache-style string or VCL variables to use for log formatting. Consult the example format section for details.
- In the Syslog address field, enter the domain name or IP address and port to which logs should be sent. Be sure this port can receive incoming TCP traffic from Fastly. See the firewall considerations section for more information.
- (Optional) In the Token field, enter a string prefix (line prefix) to send in front of each log line.
IMPORTANT: To send a token, be sure the log line format is set to a format other than Blank.
- From the TLS menu, select No to disable encryption for the syslog endpoint, or Yes to enable it. When you select Yes, additional TLS fields appear.
In the TLS hostname field, optionally enter a hostname to verify the logging destination server's certificate. This should be one of the Subject Alternative Name (SAN) fields for the certificate. Common Names (CN) are not supported.This field only appears when you select Yes from the Use TLS menu.
- (Optional) In the TLS CA certificate field, copy and paste the certification authority (CA) certificate used to verify that the origin server's certificate is valid. The certificate you upload must be in PEM format. Consider uploading the certificate if it's not signed by a well-known certification authority. This value is not required if your TLS certificate is signed by a well-known authority. This field only appears when you select Yes from the Use TLS menu.
- (Optional) In the TLS client certificate field, copy and paste the TLS client certificate used to authenticate to the origin server. The TLS client certificate you upload must be in PEM format and must be accompanied by a client certificate. A TLS client certificate allows your server to authenticate that Fastly is performing the connection. This field only appears when you select Yes from the Use TLS menu.
- (Optional) In the TLS client key field, copy and paste the TLS client key used to authenticate to the backend server. The TLS client key you upload must be in PEM format and must be accompanied by a TLS client certificate. A TLS client key allows your server to authenticate that Fastly is performing the connection. This field only appears when you select Yes from the Use TLS menu.
- (Optional) To change the log line format, click Advanced options.
In the Select a log line format area, select the log line format for your log messages. Our guide on changing log line formats provides more information.This must be compatible with your Syslog configuration.
- (Optional) In the Period field, enter an interval (in seconds) to control how frequently your log files are rotated. Rotation entails the finalization of one file object and the start of a new one, never removing any previously created file object. This value defaults to
3600seconds.
- Click Create to create the new logging endpoint.
- From the Activate menu, select Activate on Production to deploy your configuration changes.
Example format
The following is an example format string for sending data to syslog. Our discussion of format strings provides more information.
{ "timestamp": "%{strftime(\{"%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S%z"\}, time.start)}V", "client_ip": "%{req.http.Fastly-Client-IP}V", "geo_country": "%{client.geo.country_name}V", "geo_city": "%{client.geo.city}V", "host": "%{if(req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host, req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host, req.http.Host)}V", "url": "%{json.escape(req.url)}V", "request_method": "%{json.escape(req.method)}V", "request_protocol": "%{json.escape(req.proto)}V", "request_referer": "%{json.escape(req.http.referer)}V", "request_user_agent": "%{json.escape(req.http.User-Agent)}V", "response_state": "%{json.escape(fastly_info.state)}V", "response_status": %{resp.status}V, "response_reason": %{if(resp.response, "%22"+json.escape(resp.response)+"%22", "null")}V, "response_body_size": %{resp.body_bytes_written}V, "fastly_server": "%{json.escape(server.identity)}V", "fastly_is_edge": %{if(fastly.ff.visits_this_service == 0, "true", "false")}V}
Adding separators or static strings
To insert a separator or other arbitrary string into the syslog endpoint format:
- Create a new header with the following fields:
- From the Type menu, select Request, and from the Action menu, select Set.
- In the Destination field, enter any suitable header name (for example,
http.X-Separator).
- In the Source field, enter any special character or string you want (for example,
"|").
- Reference the new header variable in the log format box for your specific provider (for example,
req.http.X-Separator).
Syslog facility and severity
The syslog output includes the following facility and severity values:
facility: local0severity: info
Firewall considerations
Syslog has limited security features. For this reason, it's best to create a firewall for your syslog server and only accept TCP traffic on your configured port from our address blocks. Our list of IP address blocks is dynamic, so we recommend programmatically obtaining the list whenever possible.