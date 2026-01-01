Log streaming: Syslog

In the Name field, enter a human-readable name for the endpoint.

In the Placement area, select where the logging call should be placed in the generated VCL. Valid values are Format Version Default and None. Read our guide on changing log placement for more information.

In the Log format field, optionally enter an Apache-style string or VCL variables to use for log formatting. Consult the example format section for details.

In the Syslog address field, enter the domain name or IP address and port to which logs should be sent. Be sure this port can receive incoming TCP traffic from Fastly. See the firewall considerations section for more information.

(Optional) In the Token field, enter a string prefix (line prefix) to send in front of each log line. IMPORTANT: To send a token, be sure the log line format is set to a format other than Blank.

From the TLS menu, select No to disable encryption for the syslog endpoint, or Yes to enable it. When you select Yes, additional TLS fields appear.

In the TLS hostname field, optionally enter a hostname to verify the logging destination server's certificate. This should be one of the Subject Alternative Name (SAN) fields for the certificate. Common Names (CN) are not supported. This field only appears when you select Yes from the Use TLS menu.

(Optional) In the TLS CA certificate field, copy and paste the certification authority (CA) certificate used to verify that the origin server's certificate is valid. The certificate you upload must be in PEM format. Consider uploading the certificate if it's not signed by a well-known certification authority. This value is not required if your TLS certificate is signed by a well-known authority. This field only appears when you select Yes from the Use TLS menu.

(Optional) In the TLS client certificate field, copy and paste the TLS client certificate used to authenticate to the origin server. The TLS client certificate you upload must be in PEM format and must be accompanied by a client certificate. A TLS client certificate allows your server to authenticate that Fastly is performing the connection. This field only appears when you select Yes from the Use TLS menu.

(Optional) In the TLS client key field, copy and paste the TLS client key used to authenticate to the backend server. The TLS client key you upload must be in PEM format and must be accompanied by a TLS client certificate. A TLS client key allows your server to authenticate that Fastly is performing the connection. This field only appears when you select Yes from the Use TLS menu.