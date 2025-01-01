  1. Home
  2. Guides
  3. Integrations

Non-Fastly services

These articles describe how non-Fastly services interoperate with Fastly.

Alibaba Object Storage Service
Alibaba Object Storage Service (OSS) can be used as an origin for Fastly for both public and private content . Using OSS as an origin To…

Read more »
Amazon S3
Amazon S3 public and private buckets can be used as origins with Fastly. Using Amazon S3 as an origin To make your S3 data buckets…

Read more »
AWS CLI for Fastly Object Storage
The Amazon Web Services (AWS) CLI can be configured to use Fastly Object Storage as an S3 backend. Prerequisites Install AWS CLI v…

Read more »
Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage
Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage (B2) public and private buckets can be used as origins with Fastly. Before you begin Before you begin the…

Read more »
Data transfer with Backblaze B2
Fastly has partnered with Backblaze to provide an integration between Fastly and Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage services. Specifically, there…

Read more »
Developer guide: Backends
Most times when Fastly receives a request from an end-user, we deliver a response that we fetch from your server, which we call a backend…

Read more »
Developer guide: CI plugins
Applications written for Compute services can be compiled and tested outside the Fastly platform in many popular CI tools such as Jenkins…

Read more »
Developer guide: CMS plugins
Content management software is a common choice as an application platform on which to run a website, and we maintain plugins to help you…

Read more »
Developer guide: Terraform
Terraform is a tool developed by HashiCorp intended for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure. Configuration files are used…

Read more »
Developer guide: Third-party logging
Fastly supports a variety of third party log endpoints as recipients of log data streams emitted from Fastly services. Your services on…

Read more »
DigitalOcean Spaces
DigitalOcean Spaces public and private Spaces can be used as origins with Fastly. Using DigitalOcean Spaces as an origin To make your…

Read more »
Discounted egress from Google
Fastly has partnered with Google to provide an integration between Fastly and Google services. Specifically, the integration allows you to…

Read more »
Google Cloud Storage
Google Cloud Storage (GCS) can be used as an origin with your Fastly services once you set up and configure your GCS account and link it…

Read more »
Google Compute Engine
Google Compute Engine (GCE) lets you create and run a virtual machine (VM) on the Google infrastructure. The VM can be used as an origin…

Read more »
HUMAN Bot Defender
Fastly provides direct integration between HUMAN Bot Defender (formerly PerimeterX Bot Defender) and Fastly edge servers. By placing a…

Read more »
Microsoft Azure Blob Storage
Microsoft Azure Blob Storage public and private containers can be used as origins with Fastly. Using Azure Blob Storage as an origin When…

Read more »
Using Databend with Fastly Object Storage
Fastly Object Storage works with the S3-compatible API to store and access large files from Fastly. This same API can be used with…

Read more »
Using DuckDB with Fastly Object Storage
Fastly Object Storage works with the S3-compatible API to store and access large files from Fastly. This same API can be used with DuckDB…

Read more »
Oracle Cloud Storage
Oracle Cloud Storage public and private buckets can be used as origins with Fastly. Before you begin Before you begin the setup and…

Read more »
Outbound data transfer from Azure
Fastly has integrated local circuits with Microsoft Routing Preference Unmetered to create private connections to Azure. If using Azure…

Read more »
Storj DCS Object Storage
Storj DCS can be used as an origin for public and private Storj buckets via the Storj DCS S3 Gateway . Built on the Storj Network, Storj…

Read more »
Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage
Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage public and private buckets can be used as origins with Fastly. Using Wasabi as an origin To make your Wasabi Hot…

Read more »
Fastly
© Fastly 2025