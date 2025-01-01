Non-Fastly services
These articles describe how non-Fastly services interoperate with Fastly.
Alibaba Object Storage Service (OSS) can be used as an origin for Fastly for both public and private content . Using OSS as an origin To…
Amazon S3 public and private buckets can be used as origins with Fastly. Using Amazon S3 as an origin To make your S3 data buckets…
The Amazon Web Services (AWS) CLI can be configured to use Fastly Object Storage as an S3 backend. Prerequisites Install AWS CLI v…
Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage (B2) public and private buckets can be used as origins with Fastly. Before you begin Before you begin the…
Fastly has partnered with Backblaze to provide an integration between Fastly and Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage services. Specifically, there…
Most times when Fastly receives a request from an end-user, we deliver a response that we fetch from your server, which we call a backend…
Applications written for Compute services can be compiled and tested outside the Fastly platform in many popular CI tools such as Jenkins…
Content management software is a common choice as an application platform on which to run a website, and we maintain plugins to help you…
Terraform is a tool developed by HashiCorp intended for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure. Configuration files are used…
Fastly supports a variety of third party log endpoints as recipients of log data streams emitted from Fastly services. Your services on…
DigitalOcean Spaces public and private Spaces can be used as origins with Fastly. Using DigitalOcean Spaces as an origin To make your…
Fastly has partnered with Google to provide an integration between Fastly and Google services. Specifically, the integration allows you to…
Google Cloud Storage (GCS) can be used as an origin with your Fastly services once you set up and configure your GCS account and link it…
Google Compute Engine (GCE) lets you create and run a virtual machine (VM) on the Google infrastructure. The VM can be used as an origin…
Fastly provides direct integration between HUMAN Bot Defender (formerly PerimeterX Bot Defender) and Fastly edge servers. By placing a…
Microsoft Azure Blob Storage public and private containers can be used as origins with Fastly. Using Azure Blob Storage as an origin When…
Fastly Object Storage works with the S3-compatible API to store and access large files from Fastly. This same API can be used with…
Fastly Object Storage works with the S3-compatible API to store and access large files from Fastly. This same API can be used with DuckDB…
Oracle Cloud Storage public and private buckets can be used as origins with Fastly. Before you begin Before you begin the setup and…
Fastly has integrated local circuits with Microsoft Routing Preference Unmetered to create private connections to Azure. If using Azure…
Storj DCS can be used as an origin for public and private Storj buckets via the Storj DCS S3 Gateway . Built on the Storj Network, Storj…
Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage public and private buckets can be used as origins with Fastly. Using Wasabi as an origin To make your Wasabi Hot…
