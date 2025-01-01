AWS CLI for Fastly Object Storage

Create or update the AWS CLI config file for your platform.

Unix-based Windows-based ~/.aws/config

The config file contains AWS CLI Profiles.

Each Fastly Object Storage region should be added as an individual profile for AWS CLI. These profiles can be named whatever you would like, but below we include the Fastly Object Storage region in the profile name to make it clear which region is associated with which profile.

The config file for your system should have the following added to it: