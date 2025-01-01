HUMAN Bot Defender English English

This information is part of a limited availability release. For additional details, read our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.

Fastly provides direct integration between HUMAN Bot Defender (formerly PerimeterX Bot Defender) and Fastly edge servers. By placing a snippet of JavaScript (or HTML5) on your site and custom VCL directly into your Fastly service configuration, this integration allows you to gather behavioral data and statistics that may help you do things like detect invalid traffic and mitigate automated web attacks.

How to get started

Integration with HUMAN Bot Defender requires an account with HUMAN. Once you have this account set up, contact your Fastly account manager or email sales@fastly.com to begin the integration process with Fastly. We'll work with you to configure your service to include the required code to enforce bot mitigation policies.

This article describes how to configure an integration with a service provided by a third party. As stated in our Terms of Service, we do not provide direct support for non-Fastly services.

