Fastly can integrate with Skyfire to make your enterprise agent-ready at the edge. By embedding Skyfire's Know Your Agent (KYA), your business can distinguish between verified AI agents and unwanted automation in real time.

Before you begin

To use the KYA integration, you must have a Skyfire account configured for the role you want to use. We recommend using a Seller role, but you'll optionally need a Buyer role to test your configuration. To learn more, refer to the Skyfire documentation.

Using Skyfire KYA with Fastly's Compute

To start using Skyfire KYA with Fastly's Compute, set up your Fastly Compute service by following the instructions in our Getting started with Compute guide. Make sure that you set up a JavaScript environment.

Next, download the News Crawler Demo from the Skyfire GitHub repository. This repository contains several demos and a reference implementation for Fastly Compute.

The Fastly folder in the repository contains a reference implementation that can help you integrate Skyfire token checks into your site. With some minor configuration changes, the reference implementation can be used as a proxy to protect a site in its entirety, or you can add path checks to use it as a gateway for specific content. Follow the instructions in the README to configure, build, and test the reference implementation.

The repository contains full instructions on how to configure your Compute service with Skyfire, how to compile and run it locally for testing, and then deploy to the Fastly edge for actual staging and production use.