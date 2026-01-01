Fastly Compute can be integrated with Supertab Connect to publish your RSL license, identify AI crawlers, validate Crawler Authentication Protocol license (CAP) tokens, and control access to your content.

Prerequisites

To use this integration, you must have:

a Compute or CDN service already created

a Supertab Connect account

a Merchant API key from your Supertab Connect account

a Website URN (the name of your Supertab Connect dashboard)

For additional details, check out Supertab's Deploy at the Edge documentation and their Fastly reference information.

Using Supertab with Fastly services

Follow these steps to use Supertab with Fastly Compute and CDN services.