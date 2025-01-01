TollBit

Fastly's Bot Management product can be integrated with TollBit to manage and monetize bot traffic. By using the two products together, you can detect and classify bots, redirect them to your TollBit Bot Paywall, verify tokens and grant content access to bots with valid tokens, and require all other AI bots to pay for access.

Prerequisites

To use this integration, you must purchase Fastly's Bot Management product and Next-Gen WAF at the Professional or Premier level for deployment on Fastly's Edge Cloud platform. This requires a paid account with a contract for Fastly's services.

Before using TollBit with Fastly's Bot Management, you will need to create a TollBit account and subdomain, which will serve as the gateway for AI bots and agents. You'll also need to configure monetization rules to set up pricing and access rules for different AI companies. To learn more, refer to the TollBit documentation.

Using TollBit with Fastly's Bot Management

Follow these steps to set up Fastly's Bot Management with TollBit:

Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Rules menu, select Site Rules. Click Add site rule. In the Type section, select Request. Fill out the fields in the Conditions section as follows: From the Field menu, select Signal .

From the nested Field menu, select Signal Type .

From the nested Operator menu, select Is in list .

From the nested Value menu, select AI Bot Signals (signal). NOTE: The system list feature is currently part of a beta release. Contact Fastly support for access. TIP: For more control, you can use the SUSPECTED-BOT.AI-CRAWLER , SUSPECTED-BOT.AI-FETCHER , VERIFIED-BOT.AI-CRAWLER , and VERIFIED-BOT.AI-FETCHER individual signals. You can also specify individual bots by selecting Signal payload and entering the name of the bot that you find in the Requests view (e.g., GPTBot ). From the Action type menu, select Block. Click Change response. Set the Response code to 302. In the Redirect URL field, enter your TollBit subdomain and append the dynamic {{URL}} variable (e.g., https://tollbit.example.com{{URL}} ). The variable ensures that the original requested URL is passed in the redirect. Click Create site rule.

When an AI bot visits your site, Fastly will detect the bot and redirect it to your TollBit Bot Paywall. AI companies with valid tokens will receive content access. Others will be redirected to pay for access.