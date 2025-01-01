  1. Home
Streaming logs

These articles describe how we support real-time log streaming of data that passes through Fastly.

About Fastly's real-time log streaming features
To help you tune the performance of your Fastly services, we support real-time log streaming of data that passes through Fastly. We support…

Changing log compression formats
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature allows you to specify compression format and options for file-based logging endpoints. These…

Changing log line formats
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature allows you to change the format that your log messages are delivered in on select logging…

Changing log placement
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature allows you to specify where the logging call should be placed in the generated VCL. Available log…

Changing where log files are written
For supported logging endpoints that write files to remote services, Fastly uses a combination of factors to ensure log files aren't…

Configuring Google IAM service account impersonation to avoid storing keys on Fastly logging
When adding Google Cloud Storage , BigQuery , or Pub/Sub logging endpoints, we recommend configuring Google IAM role-based service…

Creating an AWS IAM role for Fastly logging
Before adding Amazon S3 or Amazon Kinesis as a logging endpoint for Fastly services, we recommend creating an Identity and Access…

Custom log formats
Fastly provides two versions of custom log formats for use when you set up remote log streaming . All new logging endpoints use the…

Encrypting logs
For supported logging endpoints, Fastly allows you to encrypt your log files before they are written to disk. The files are encrypted using…

Setting up remote log streaming for Compute
Logs provide an important resource for troubleshooting connectivity problems, pinpointing configuration areas that could use performance…

Setting up remote log streaming
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature allows you to automatically save logs to a third-party service for storage and analysis. Logs…

Useful conditions for logging
In addition to the standard logging directives , the following conditions can be used for logging when you set up remote log streaming…

Useful log formats
Different systems have standardized on different logging formats over time. Fastly believes logging should be as customizable as possible…

Useful variables to log
In addition to the standard logging directives , the following request and response variables can be used for logging when you set up…

