About Fastly's real-time log streaming features
- English
- 日本語
To help you tune the performance of your Fastly services, we support real-time log streaming of data that passes through Fastly. We support a number of protocols that allow you to stream logs to a variety of locations, including third-party services, for storage and analysis.
Supported protocols and logging providers
Fastly supports a variety of syslog-compatible logging providers, such as Sumo Logic and Papertrail. In addition, we provide a syslog endpoint specifically for sending log files to other syslog-based software (for example, to Logstash, part of the ELK stack, which supports input via syslog).
We also support other methods of sending logs besides the syslog protocol. We allow pushing of log files to Amazon S3 buckets as well as any S3-compatible providers (such as DreamHost's DreamObjects). And we support FTP uploading.
As part of our third-party integrations, Fastly offers a number of endpoints to which you can stream logs. If the logging endpoint you're looking for isn't here, contact support for suggestions on another endpoint that might provide the same functionality.
Supported log streaming features
Fastly's real-time log streaming supports the following specific features:
- TLS support. Fastly allows logging configuration information to be sent over TLS (Transport Layer Security) for certain endpoints. This means that logging information can be encrypted while in transit, which allows you to send potentially sensitive information to log files without exposing data.
- Encryption. Fastly allows you to encrypt log files for certain endpoints before they are written to disk. We encrypt files using OpenPGP (Pretty Good Privacy). For our Amazon S3 endpoint in particular, we also support server-side encryption.
- Customized log formats. Fastly allows you to change the format of your logs by providing variables compatible with the Apache Common Log Format (NCSA Common log format).
- Log file locations. Fastly provides two different ways for you to change where your log files are written for certain endpoints. You can change a log file's timestamp format (for example, if you wanted to remove characters from the log file name) and you can control the specific path to which those files are written.
- Multiple endpoints. Fastly allows you to send logs to multiple endpoints.
- Allowlisting. Fastly's publicly available list of IP ranges allows you to enable Fastly-only access to your logging servers through your firewall.
How real-time log streaming works
Varnish sends all streaming log records to a log aggregator, which streams them in near-real-time to the logging endpoint you configure.