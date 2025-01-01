About Fastly's real-time log streaming features English English

日本語

To help you tune the performance of your Fastly services, we support real-time log streaming of data that passes through Fastly. We support a number of protocols that allow you to stream logs to a variety of locations, including third-party services, for storage and analysis.

Supported protocols and logging providers

Fastly supports a variety of syslog-compatible logging providers, such as Sumo Logic and Papertrail. In addition, we provide a syslog endpoint specifically for sending log files to other syslog-based software (for example, to Logstash, part of the ELK stack, which supports input via syslog).

We also support other methods of sending logs besides the syslog protocol. We allow pushing of log files to Amazon S3 buckets as well as any S3-compatible providers (such as DreamHost's DreamObjects). And we support FTP uploading.

As part of our third-party integrations, Fastly offers a number of endpoints to which you can stream logs. If the logging endpoint you're looking for isn't here, contact support for suggestions on another endpoint that might provide the same functionality.

Supported log streaming features

Fastly's real-time log streaming supports the following specific features:

How real-time log streaming works

Varnish sends all streaming log records to a log aggregator, which streams them in near-real-time to the logging endpoint you configure.

