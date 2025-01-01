Changing log compression formats
- English
- 日本語
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature allows you to specify compression format and options for file-based logging endpoints. These include the Azure Blob, FTP, Google Cloud Storage, Kafka, OpenStack, Amazon S3, SFTP, Digital Ocean, and Cloud Files logging endpoints.
Available log compression formats
Although the default is to use no compression, we allow you to choose one of several compression mechanisms:
- Zstandard, a compression algorithm defined by RFC 8478
- Snappy, a compression and decompression library used by many Google products as referenced in the Snappy compressed format description
- Gzip, a compression utility as defined in RFC 1952 and RFC 1951
Using a different compression format
- Fastly control panel
- API
3 via an API call, then that level is displayed as a read-only value.
Follow these instructions to update a file-based logging endpoint's compression format using the Fastly control panel:
Log in to the Fastly control panel.
From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain.
Click Edit configuration and then select the option to clone the active version.
Click Logging.
Click the name of a file-based logging endpoint you want to edit.
Click Advanced options near the bottom of the page.
In the Compression section, select a compression format for the logging endpoint.
Click Update.
Click Activate to deploy your configuration changes.