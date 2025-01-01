Changing log compression formats English English

日本語

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature allows you to specify compression format and options for file-based logging endpoints. These include the Azure Blob, FTP, Google Cloud Storage, Kafka, OpenStack, Amazon S3, SFTP, Digital Ocean, and Cloud Files logging endpoints.

Available log compression formats

Although the default is to use no compression, we allow you to choose one of several compression mechanisms:

Using a different compression format

Fastly control panel API If you're using Gzip compression, the Fastly control panel defaults to a Gzip compression level of 3 and can only be changed using the Logging API. If the Gzip compression level has been set to a value other than 3 via an API call, then that level is displayed as a read-only value. Follow these instructions to update a file-based logging endpoint's compression format using the Fastly control panel: Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. Click Edit configuration and then select the option to clone the active version. Click Logging. Click the name of a file-based logging endpoint you want to edit. Click Advanced options near the bottom of the page. In the Compression section, select a compression format for the logging endpoint. Click Update. Click Activate to deploy your configuration changes.

Related content