Troubleshooting logging endpoints

When a logging endpoint stops delivering data or behaves unexpectedly, the Endpoint Error Stream lets you investigate and diagnose the problem. The stream shows errors from the last hour and updates in real time.

Common scenarios where the Error Stream can help:

Your logging configuration is active, but no data is appearing at your destination (such as S3, Datadog, or BigQuery).

You're receiving some logs but suspect others are being dropped.

The Fastly control panel shows your logging configuration has errors.

Viewing errors

You can access the Error Stream through the Fastly control panel or CLI.

Control panel CLI Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. On the Service summary page, scroll to Logging configuration errors to see the active service version's errors from the last hour.

Understanding the error output

All errors contain the following fields:

Field Description sequence_number A numeric sequence number used to order error messages chronologically error_time_us When the error occurred (Unix) message Human-readable description of the error stream The log stream type. This will always be logging\_error . endpoint The name of the logging endpoint where the error occurred (e.g., datadog, s3, splunk) details Additional error information containing provider-specific error details

The following patterns may help you interpret the output:

Authentication failures. Check for things like expired AWS keys, incorrect IAM permissions, or invalid tokens.

Check for things like expired AWS keys, incorrect IAM permissions, or invalid tokens. Formatting errors. Look for things like invalid JSON structures or missing required fields for your provider.

Look for things like invalid JSON structures or missing required fields for your provider. Network issues. Look for things like connection timeouts, DNS failures, or destination server unavailability.

After reviewing errors

If the error output identifies the problem, make the necessary changes to your logging configuration and monitor the stream to confirm the issue is resolved.

However, if your logging configuration appears broken but you're still receiving some logs, not all of Fastly's log aggregators may be able to connect to your endpoint's server. This typically means the maximum number of concurrent connections has been reached. Try configuring your logging endpoint's server to allow a higher maximum number of inbound connections and check whether the error clears after a couple of hours.

If you're unable to resolve the issue, contact Fastly support and include the error details from the stream to help with diagnosis.