  1. Home
  2. Guides

Next-Gen WAF

These articles explain how to use the Fastly Next-Gen WAF.

Developer
These articles explain how to work with the Next-Gen WAF API.

Read more »
FAQ
These articles provide answers to frequently asked questions.

Read more »
Getting started
These articles provide basic information about the Next-Gen WAF product and architecture.

Read more »
Reference
These articles provide reference information for Next-Gen WAF.

Read more »
Setup and configuration
These articles explain how to integrate the Next-Gen WAF into your request flow and configure your Next-Gen WAF deployment.

Read more »
Using the Next-Gen WAF
These articles provide information about working with the Next-Gen WAF web interface.

Read more »
What's new
Learn about recently released features and products.

Read more »
Fastly
© Fastly 2025