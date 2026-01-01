About the protection mode (agent mode)

Protection mode (also known as Agent mode) is a workspace (also known as site) setting that determines how the Next-Gen WAF agent handles request processing. Options include:

Blocking: enables request blocking and logging. This option actively protects your web application and provides visibility into your web traffic. Legitimate traffic is still allowed.

enables request blocking and logging. This option actively protects your web application and provides visibility into your web traffic. Legitimate traffic is still allowed. Logging (also known as Not Blocking): enables request logging. This option provides visibility into your web traffic but doesn't actively protect your workspace (site).

enables request logging. This option provides visibility into your web traffic but doesn't actively protect your workspace (site). Off: disables request processing. The agent doesn't block or log requests. This option doesn't uninstall the agent.

HINT: This guide discusses protection mode (agent mode) in the context of using the Next-Gen WAF. To enable protection mode using Fastly DDoS Protection, check out our guide about DDoS Protection instead.

About the Blocking option

When the Protection mode (Agent mode) menu is set to Blocking , the Next-Gen WAF:

logs requests based on our storage policy.

blocks malicious requests from reaching your web servers and doing harm. Threshold configurations and rules define the criteria used to evaluate and block individual requests.

When requests are blocked, the 406 response code is returned unless you specified a different custom response code. You can view non-sensitive portions of blocked requests and response metadata via the control panel and API you use to interact with the Next-Gen WAF.

About the Logging (Not Blocking) option

When the Protection mode (Agent mode) menu is set to Logging ( Not Blocking ), the Next-Gen WAF logs requests based on our storage policy and all traffic is allowed.

IMPORTANT: The Logging ( Not Blocking ) option never blocks requests. Requests that match rules with a block action will be allowed.

Changing the protection mode (agent mode)

To change the protection mode (agent mode), compete the following steps:

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF control panel IMPORTANT: If you've been assigned the user or billing role, you cannot change the protection mode. Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces. Click the gear Click Protection mode. Select the protection mode for the workspace. Options include: Block: enables request blocking and logging. This option actively protects your web application and provides visibility into your web traffic. Legitimate traffic is still allowed.

enables request blocking and logging. This option actively protects your web application and provides visibility into your web traffic. Legitimate traffic is still allowed. Log: enables request logging. This option provides visibility into your web traffic but doesn't actively protect your workspace.

enables request logging. This option provides visibility into your web traffic but doesn't actively protect your workspace. Off: disables request processing. The agent doesn't block or log requests. This option doesn't uninstall the agent. Click Update.

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