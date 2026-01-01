Agent management
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These articles describe how to install, configure, and update the Next-Gen WAF agent.
The Next-Gen WAF agent (formerly known as the Signal Sciences agent) is an architecture component. It uses your active rules and…
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Agent versions have a two year support cycle with versions older than two years being retired or deprecated on a quarterly cadence. Retiring…
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These articles describe how to work with the agent keys.
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This guide explains how to install the Next-Gen WAF agent by adding the package repository, installing and configuring the agent package…
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Our Agent package is distributed in our package repositories. If you haven't already, configure our repository on your system. Limitations…
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These articles describe how to monitor the agent.
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The Next-Gen WAF agent requires computational resources to properly function. When setting up and testing your deployment, you must allocate…
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