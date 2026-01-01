  1. Home
  2. Guides
  3. Next-Gen WAF

Agent response codes

These articles describe how to set custom agent response codes on the Next-Gen WAF agent.

About agent response codes
Agent response codes indicate the Next-Gen WAF agent's decision to allow or block requests to your web application. Specifically, the 20…

Read more »
Troubleshooting agent response codes
If something abnormal occurs during request processing, the Next-Gen WAF agent will return an error agent response code (e.g., -2, -1, and…

Read more »
Using custom agent response codes
Custom agent response codes allow you to specify the HTTP status code that is returned when a request to your web application is blocked. By…

Read more »
Fastly
© Fastly 2026