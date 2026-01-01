-2 Indicates the request wasn't processed correctly. For information on how to troubleshoot this response code, visit our Troubleshooting agent response codes guide.

-1 Indicates the request wasn't processed correctly. For information on how to troubleshoot this response code, visit our Troubleshooting agent response codes.

0 Indicates the request wasn't processed correctly. For information on how to troubleshoot this response code, visit our Troubleshooting agent response codes guide.

200 Indicates the request should be allowed. This is similar to an HTTP 200 OK response.

301 Indicates the request should be redirected. Visit Using redirect custom response codes to learn more.

302 Indicates the request should be redirected. Visit Using redirect custom response codes to learn more.

406 Indicates the request should be blocked (similar to an HTTP 406 NOT ACCEPTABLE response). By default, all blocked requests return a 406. For information on how to change this default behavior, refer to our Using custom agent response codes guide.