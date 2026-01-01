Agent response codes
An agent response code indicates how the WAF handled the request (e.g., allowed) or whether an error occurred while the request was processed. Agent response codes may differ from the HTTP status codes that clients receive. The following table describes notable agent response codes:
|Agent response code
|Description
|-2
|Indicates the request wasn't processed correctly. For information on how to troubleshoot this response code, visit our Troubleshooting agent response codes guide.
|-1
|Indicates the request wasn't processed correctly. For information on how to troubleshoot this response code, visit our Troubleshooting agent response codes.
|0
|Indicates the request wasn't processed correctly. For information on how to troubleshoot this response code, visit our Troubleshooting agent response codes guide.
|200
|Indicates the request should be allowed. This is similar to an
HTTP 200 OK response.
|301
|Indicates the request should be redirected. Visit Using redirect custom response codes to learn more.
|302
|Indicates the request should be redirected. Visit Using redirect custom response codes to learn more.
|406
|Indicates the request should be blocked (similar to an
HTTP 406 NOT ACCEPTABLE response). By default, all blocked requests return a 406. For information on how to change this default behavior, refer to our Using custom agent response codes guide.
|499
|Indicates the client closed the connection mid-request. For information on how to troubleshoot this timeout error, visit our Troubleshooting agent response codes guide.