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Data storage and privacy

These articles describe how we store and make available request and response data via the web interface and API.

About data storage and privacy
We store and make available request and response data via the control panel and API you use to interact with the Next-Gen WAF. Due to our…

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Anonymizing IP addresses
IP Anonymization is a workspace (also known as site) customization that changes the way Next-Gen WAF stores and uses remote client IP…

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Redacting data
To maintain data privacy, Next-Gen WAF redacts sensitive data from requests before they reach the platform backend. Selective data…

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