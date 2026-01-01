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Deployment types

These articles explain how to integrate the Next-Gen WAF into your request flow and configure your Next-Gen WAF deployment.

About deploying the Next-Gen WAF
To deploy the Next-Gen WAF, you need to integrate the Next-Gen WAF product into your request flow by: Choosing a deployment type. A…

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Cloud WAF deployment
These articles describe how to use Cloud WAF.

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Edge WAF deployment
These articles describe how to deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment type.

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Kubernetes
These articles describe how to install the Next-Gen WAF on Kubernetes.

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Module-agent deployment
These articles describe the module-agent deployment options.

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PaaS deployment
These articles describe set up and deployment of the Next-Gen WAF agent using one of our compatible Platform as a Service (PaaS) platforms.

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Reverse proxy deployment
These articles describe the reverse proxy deployment options.

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