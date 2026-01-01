Deployment types
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These articles explain how to integrate the Next-Gen WAF into your request flow and configure your Next-Gen WAF deployment.
To deploy the Next-Gen WAF, you need to integrate the Next-Gen WAF product into your request flow by: Choosing a deployment type. A…
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These articles describe how to use Cloud WAF.
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These articles describe how to deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment type.
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These articles describe how to install the Next-Gen WAF on Kubernetes.
- Kubernetes installation overview
- Agent container image
- Kubernetes reverse proxy
- Kubernetes Agent + Module
- Kubernetes Agent + Ingress Controller + Module
- Kubernetes Envoy
- Kubernetes Envoy Gateway
- Kubernetes Istio
- Agent scaling and running as a service
- Pivotal Container Services (PKS) setup
- Kubernetes startup probe
- AWS Elastic Container Service (ECS) setup
- Example helloworld test web application
- Next-Gen WAF core command line utility
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These articles describe the module-agent deployment options.
- About module-agent deployment
- Apache module
- Golang module install
- HAProxy module install
- HAProxy SPOE module install
- IBM HTTP Server
- IIS module install
- Java module
- Kong plugin install
- .Net Core module install
- .Net module install
- NGINX module
- Node.js module install
- SELinux support
- Traefik plugin install
- Modifying response headers with custom modules
- Troubleshooting module-agent deployments
- Compatibility and requirements
- Data flows
- Module configuration
- Network requirements
- Package downloads
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These articles describe set up and deployment of the Next-Gen WAF agent using one of our compatible Platform as a Service (PaaS) platforms.
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These articles describe the reverse proxy deployment options.
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